For the third time this season — more than any other school — the Vigor Wolves are the Lagniappe Team of the Week. And with a victory this week, they’ll be the Team of the Year in Class 4A football; the Wolves are set to face Oneonta Friday at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham in the 4A state championship game.

Could a fourth Team of the Week crown await the Wolves next week? Of course.

The award, sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, will be presented one more time this season and Vigor is the only team from the area still playing football, so their chances are pretty high. But that’s not the award the Wolves are concentrating on at the moment; their thoughts are centered on the Blue Map trophy the Alabama High School Athletic Association presents to its state champions.

The Wolves were presented with their third Lagniappe Team of the Week banner at practice Tuesday afternoon.

Vigor enters Friday’s game with a 13-1 record and a No. 2 ranking in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 4A poll. Oneonta, also 13-1, was unranked in the final poll but did receive votes. It cast its own vote last week by knocking off No. 1-ranked Madison Academy 28-24 in the semifinals.

Vigor defeated Jackson 42-21 in its semifinal game.

“It’s real big and exciting to advance,” Vigor head coach John McKenzie said. “We knew all along we had a good team and we know our goal is to win on Dec. 3, but it’s not easy to accomplish. For our guys to persevere — they went down twice (trailed) in the game and at halftime it weas like everybody was in shock — “Wow, man, they’re playing with us.” It seemed like we just had to snap out of it and I’m glad we came out of the locker room and got the lead back. Even when they scored their first touchdown we came back and scored.

“When we came out of the locker room at halftime the score was 14-13 and then it went to 21-14 in less than one minute. That’s been the resilience of this team. It just seems like they know how to win and they know how to focus, and I know they know how to work. It’s paying off. We’ve got one more goal to accomplish and it’s here; it’s before us and we’re glad we’re playing and we’re looking forward to Friday at 11 o’clock.”