The undefeated Vigor Wolves are the highest-ranked team in the Lagniappe coverage area in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll. The Wolves, who take on Williamson this week, are ranked No. 3 in the Class 4A poll. They are one of six area teams that earned Top 10 rankings this week, while six others received votes but did not earn a Top 10 ranking.

In Class 7A, Fairhope, this week’s Lagniappe Team of the Week, moved up to No. 6 in the poll, with Theodore, the team the Pirates knocked off last week, falling to No. 8. Baker and Daphne received votes. In Class 6A, Spanish Fort is ranked No. 5, followed by Saraland at No. 8. The Class 5A poll finds UMS-Wright at No. 7 and St. Paul’s receiving votes, while in Class 4A Williamson and Mobile Christian received votes. Bayside Academy received votes in Class 3A.

The top-ranked teams this week include Thompson (7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Pike Road (5A), Handley (4A), Fyffe (3A), Clarke County (2A), Brantley (1A) and Autauga Academy (AISA).