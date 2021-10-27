The latest Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll was released Wednesday and Vigor remains thew top-ranked team in the Lagniappe coverage area. The Wolves, 9-0 on the season and the top seed in Class 4A, Region 1, is ranked No. 2 in the 4A poll. The Wolves will put their unbeaten record win the line Thursday against Class 5A St. Paul’s at Theodore High School.

Three area teams are ranked in the Class 7A poll, with Fairhope at No. 6, Theodore at No. 7 and Baker at No. 10. In Class 6A, Spanish Fort holds the No. 5 spot, with Saraland at No. 7. UMS-Wright is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, with St. Paul’s holding the No. 10 position.

Vigor is the only local team ranked in 4A, while Bayside Academy is ranked No. 10 in Class 3A. There are no Lagniappe coverage area teams ranked in Class 2A and the Lagniappe coverage area has no football teams that play in Class 1A or the Alabama Independent School Association.

This week’s No. 1 teams include Hoover (7A), Clay-Chalkville (6A), Pike Road (5A), Madison Academy (4A), Montgomery Catholic (3A), Clarke County (2A), Brantley (1A) and Autauga Academy (AISA).