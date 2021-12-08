Photo | Mark Almond

The celebration started well before the final horn sounded to end the game. Vigor was back. Prichard was, once again, the City of Champions.

Thanks to scoring 40 unanswered points, 34 in the second half, the Vigor Wolves turned what had been a close game into a rout in last Friday afternoon’s Class 4A football state championship game at Birmingham’s Protective Stadium. The celebration of the 52-14 victory began there in Birmingham and continued on the bus ride home to Prichard where it gained more momentum.

Vigor, which finished the season 14-1 and dominated its opponents in the state playoffs, claimed its first football state crown since 2008 with the victory. The Wolves made it to the championship game in 2018 but lost by a point to Clay-Chalkville. With its second-half domination offensively and defensively, there was no doubt as to the outcome of this game as early as the start of the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know if people overlooked us or what,” Vigor head coach John McKenzie said later. “I know some people said we didn’t play anybody [challenging], but I know we’ll be the target for everybody [next season]. This year everybody was out to beat Vigor and one team [St. Paul’s] got us, so I think it will probably be the same mindset that we’ll have [next year] that everybody will be out to beat Vigor and we just have to fight through it and defend our title.”

Once the Wolves had Oneonta on the ropes they didn’t back off. If anything, they turned up the pressure. The Redskins had taken a 14-12 lead late in the second quarter only to have Vigor come back with a touchdown with 55 seconds remaining to go in front 18-14; Oneonta wouldn’t score again, while Vigor would score a lot more.

“This is what we do,” McKenzie said. “Our team has been resilient all year. When teams go up on us we make it a point to come right back and not give them any momentum. If you’ve seen us play all year, that’s been our calling card. We look forward to the second half of the game because of our conditioning. We pride ourselves on conditioning and character and we know that if we can get any team in the second half, our defense will tighten up and we’ll continue to get better and better as we go.

“We have a very talented team. We have a lot of guys, a lot of young people in the right positions, and they all came together and they realized they could win this championship from the beginning.

“We’re not surprised [about winning the state championship] because we put the work in for it. We’re just thankful that the city of Prichard is proud of what we put on. I love these kids and they love me and we’re going to enjoy the offseason and look forward to trying to do something next year.”

The result is what McKenzie predicted for his team even before the season began. He had two dates on the calendar circled for his team — Aug. 21 and Dec. 3. The Aug. 21 date was the season-opener against arch-rival Blount, which the Wolves won 22-13. And then there was Dec. 3, the date of the Class 4A state championship game. They made it to that date and won it too.

The Wolves’ defense shut out Oneonta in the second half with the Vigor offense catching fire.

Vigor quarterback Anthony Mix Jr., who completed 14 of 21 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns and also carried the ball six times for another 28 yards, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

While this is the first football state championship for Vigor since 2008 as a Class 5A team, the school also won state championships in 1987 and 1988 as a Class 6A team. There is also a mythical state championship won by the 1960 team.

Oneonta opened the scoring with a 17-yard pass from Braden Moore to Wil Robertson late in the first period. The point-after kick gave the Redskins a 7-0 advantage. Vigor responded with a Jacori Barnes 17-yard run at the 7:56 mark of the second quarter, but the point-after kick failed, leaving Oneonta in front 7-6.

Before the first half ended Vigor’s Jermaine Coleman would score on a 17-yard run (the two-point try failed) and Oneonta came back with a 50-yard pass play from Moore to Jexton Johnson, who ran through one would-be tackler and dragged another the final three yards into the end zone. The point-after kick made it 14-12 Redskins.

Vigor wasn’t finished. The Wolves added another touchdown when Jermaine Coleman scored on a 5-yard run with 55 seconds remaining in the half. Again, the two-point try failed and the Wolves led 18-14 at intermission.

The second half was dominated by Vigor on both sides of the ball. Caleb Coleman caught a 40-yard TD pass from Mix with 2:58 left in the third period, then at the 1:00 mark of the period, Mix tossed a 51-yard scoring pass to Abraham Daniels, making the score 31-14.

In the fourth quarter, Jacori Barnes scored on a 21-yard run and Michael Towner returned an interception 19 yards to increase the Wolves’ lead to 45-14 with less than nine minutes to play. With 32 seconds left in the game, the Wolves scored again, this time on a dipsy-do, double-reverse pass play that produced a 36-yard TD play, with Mix finding Daniels wide open in the end zone. The PAT was good and it was over at 52-14.

Oneonta fell to 13-2 with the loss.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” a smiling Barnes said after the game.