By RANDY KENNEDY

The Vigor Wolves had two goals this season. One was to beat rival Blount. The other was to win the Class 4A state championship.

A 42-21 win over Region 1 rival Jackson moved the Wolves within one win of accomplishing both of those goals.

“Since we first started working on Dec. 7, we knew this was our goal and we knew we had the team to do it,” said Vigor head coach John McKenzie. “We’ve got a great football team. Now we’ve just got to go win one more game to accomplish our goal.”

The 42-21 final was not indicative of how competitive the game was for most of the night. The Aggies led 14-13 at the half, but the Wolves needed less than two minutes to take the lead in the second half. They never looked back from there.

Senior quarterback Anthony Mix Jr. completed only 4 of 11 passes, but he had completions of 63 and 60 yards. He also passed for a two-point conversion and ran for touchdowns covering 8 and 9 yards.

Jermaine Coleman carried 10 times for 141 yards and touchdowns covering 1 and 37 yards. His first carry went for 21 yards and his last covered 46.

The Vigor defense recorded two interceptions and took the ball away on a fumble. Defensive end Michael Towner returned one of the interceptions 32 yards to set up a touchdown. The other interception was returned 80 yards for a score by Brandon Whitsett.

Vigor is now 13-1 and will face 13-1 Oneonta in the Class 4A state championship game Friday at 11 a.m. in Birmingham.