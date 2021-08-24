EDITOR’S NOTE: Lagniappe, with the sponsorship of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, will select a Team of the Week each week during the high school football season. And each week, the winning team will be presented a Team of the Week banner. The Vigor Wolves earned the Team of the Week designation for the first week of games thanks to their come-from-behind 22-13 win over rival Blount last Friday. On Tuesday afternoon, Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks, along with MCSO Deputy Jantzen Ward and Lagniappe advertising account executive David Grayson presented head coach John McKenzie and the Wolves with their Team of the Week banner.

It was different having the “Battle of Prichard” between Vigor and Blount played at Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium, but anything was better than the year before when the annual rivalry game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues, giving Vigor a victory without having to step on the field.

So a big crowd turned out for Saturday’s 5 p.m. game to see the two teams square off again, especially with Vigor holding a No. 9 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason Class 4A poll and Class 6A Blount taking the field for the first time with interim head coach Dedrick Sumpter and McGill-Toolen transfer Freddie Davis at quarterback.

At first, it appeared this would be Blount’s day as the Leopards raced to a 13-0 lead. A safety for Vigor trimmed that lead to 13-2 at halftime before the Wolves, led by Anthony Mix Jr. at quarterback, took control of the game. Three touchdowns later Vigor had a 22-13 victory, a win that also earned the Wolves the title of Lagniappe Team of the Week. The Team of the Week award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“We know it’s a big win,” Vigor head coach John McKenzie said. “Since I first got here, especially going into this year, we’ve talked about two things — Blount and playing on Dec. 3 (in Class 4A state championship game). Every day we come in here, that’s been our mission and commitment, to do whatever we need to do to beat Blount and do whatever we need to do to win on Dec. 3.

“The preparation was there and our guys worked on it all summer. We don’t have a lot of bodies, we’ve probably got about 35 people, but we always talk about discipline and conditioning. We think we’ve got the conditioning right and that’s going to be our calling card throughout the year. We’ve still got a lot of work to do with our discipline because we had too many penalties (against Blount). We were quite pleased to win the football game because that was one of our goals. Sometimes, after a win like that there’s a letdown, and we’re hoping we don’t have a letdown because a lot of work went into that first goal.”

“We’re grateful and thankful that we were able to pull that game out and especially in the fashion that we did. We pulled that game because of our conditioning more than anything else. We just felt that in the second quarter we saw a couple of (the Blount) guys bent over and a couple that started to slow down.

“We struggled to get off to a fast start, which is something we’ve always had trouble with, but we’ve always had a strong finish. That was the way it was last year and it looks like that’s the way it’s going to be this year. We feel like the 35 guys that we put out there, we’re going to be in better condition than the 85 that you put out there.”

In the second half, Mix scored on a 4-yard run and Michael Towner added a two-point conversion run to cut the Blount lead to 13-10 in the third quarter. Mix returned later to throw a 75-yard scoring pass to Brennan Maye-Jordan for a 16-13 lead, then in the fourth quarter Mix found Kristopher Agee on a 25-yard scoring pass that put the game away.

“I’m thankful. For us to start off the year as Team of the Week, I think that’s great, for us to be the drum major for something like that,” McKenzie said. “We want to be leaders in our community and show other teams what it takes to be Team of the Week. Hopefully we can continue to be Team of the Week every week. That’s our next goal, to see if you’ll come by next week also.”