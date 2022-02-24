Vigor head football coach John McKenzie has been placed on administrative leave, Lagniappe has learned.

McKenzie, the Wolves’ head coach the past two seasons, led the team to the AHSAA Class 4A state championship this past season. Vigor produced a 14-1 record en route to the title, including a 52-14 victory over Oneonta in the state championship game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

McKenzie did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on the situation. Mobile County Public School System Communications Director Rena Philips confirmed McKenzie has been placed on administrative leave in an email to Lagniappe. No further information of comment was provided.

McKenzie is 19-6 in two seasons as Vigor’s head coach, including a 5-5 record in his first season, the COVID season of 2020.