It has been a pretty good season for Vigor linebacker Michael Towner. He and his teammates won the Class 4A football state championship with a convincing win over Oneonta in the Super 7 in Birmingham in December. Several all-star accolades followed for Towner. Thursday afternoon, he picked up another — Class 4A Lineman of the Year.

The award was presented at the annual Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football and Players of the Year banquet at thew Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery. The banquet is sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.

Towner wasn’t the only player from the Lagniappe coverage area to be so honored. Saraland defensive lineman Trevon McAlpine was named the Class 6A Lineman of the Year. He was not present at the banquet as he has already enrolled at Texas Tech, where he will begin his college career next season.

Three other area players were Player of the Year finalists — UMS-Wright linebacker Robert Courtney (Class 5A Lineman of the Year finalist), Williamson linebacker Robert Woodyard (Class 4A Lineman of the Year finalist) and McGill-Toolen running back Braylon McReynolds (Class 6A Back of the Year finalist).

All seven classifications in the Alabama High School Athletic Association and representing the Alabama Independent School Association were represented Thursday by three Back of the Year finalists and three Lineman of the Year finalists. Mr. Football was selected from among the winners of the Back and Lineman of the Year awards.

The soft-spoken Towner, who still has another season to play at Vigor, said he was honored to win the award.

“It’s special, just special. I’m real happy that I won,” he said following the announcement.

Towner, a 6-foot-2, 250-pounder who made 113 tackles this past season, including 10 sacks, said he is proud of the accomplishment and proud of the past season.

“The picks I caught,” Towner said when asked what will stand out about his junior season, referencing the four interceptions he made. “How does a D-lineman get that many picks?”

His desire for next season is obvious: “Hopefully, a two-peat,” he said.

Vigor head coach John McKenzie said he was thrilled to see Towner win the award.

“I think it’s big,” McKenzie said. “Our kids work extremely hard and he’s just one of many of the talented guys we have. He’s very deserving. He had a big-time season and the reward has got to be great. I think it’s even better for him to be among his great teammates and the guys here that were up for these awards. To win that award is big for Vigor and our community and it’s a testament to what we are trying to do in our program.”

McKenzie said there has been a lot of interest from college recruiters surrounding Towner and he expects his star linebacker to have a chance to play at the next level after his graduation next year.

“I think he’s an SEC ballplayer; I’ve gotten some calls from some schools,” he said. “We’re just going to try to get him prepared to be the best he can be at whatever level. He knows this is just the beginning. We’re going back to work today when we get back (to Mobile).”

Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly said he was happy McAlpine was honored by the ASWA for his play this past season.

“He’s always been a talented player, but we really saw a difference in him in terms of the work he put in for his senior year,” Kelly said. “He was such a great leader for his team and it paid off. I don’t know if I’ve seen a more dominant player from the defensive side as he was this year. He did an outstanding job leading our defense.

“As far as the school, we’ve had a lot of good players come through over the years, but we’ve never had one that won Lineman or Back of the Year in our classification, so we’re really proud of him from a program standpoint and the school is really proud of him and our community and we’re really excited to see what he’s going to do in college at Texas Tech. We think he’s got a really bright future and we’re looking forward to seeing what he does on Saturdays.”

McAlpine, a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman, had 101 tackles this past season, 41 of which were solo stops. He also had 7.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for a loss, six quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Thompson’s Ryan Peppins was named the 2021 Mr. Football winner.

Although the Mr. Football winner did not come from the Lagniappe coverage area, there have been several in the past. The list imcludes Vigor’s Darrell Williams (1988), Blount’s DeMarco McNeil (1998), Williamson’s JaMarcus Russell (2002), Foley’s Julio Jones (2007), Daphne’s T.J. Yeldon (2011) and Spanish Fort’s Tyler Johnston (2015). Also, 2016 Mr. Foortball La’Damian Webb of Beauregard just signed a grant-in-aid to continue his college career at South Alabama.

Here are this year’s Back and Lineman of the Year winners:

Class 7A: Back: Ryan Peppins, Thompson; Lineman: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson.

Class 6A: Back: Earl Woods, Hueytown; Lineman: Trevon McAlpine, Saraland.

Class 5A: Back: DeMarcus Lacey, Pleasant Grove; Lineman: Khurtiss Perry, Pike Road.

Class 4A: Back: Walter Taylor III, Jackson; Lineman: Michael Towner, Vigor.

Class 3A: Back: Jack Hayes, Piedmont; Lineman: T.J. Dudley, Montgomery Catholic.

Class 2A: Back: Logan Washburn, Cleveland; Lineman: Caden Story, Lanett.

Class 1A: Back: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage; Lineman: Kedrick Brown, Brantley.

AISA: Back: Landon Sims, Escambia Academy; Lineman: Kross Colley, Chambers Academy.