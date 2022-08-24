Elizabeth Chiepalich was almost in tears as she described some of the conditions at a homeless encampment in Tillman’s Corner on Wednesday. The founder of the Homeless in Mobile Facebook group is currently leading a volunteer effort to clean up the area near the Lowe’s and remove residents before officers with the Mobile Police Department are forced to.

“We have about 20 to 30 volunteers plus homeless individuals here to clean up this mess since Monday,” she said. “The response has been wonderful.”

The group, which Chiepalich calls a “ministry” is paying those individuals without homes to clean up the litter, as well as paying for hotel rooms for some of the residents there. Members of the group are also volunteering to clean up the site, she said.

“We’re paying to help cleanup,” Chiiepalich said. “The reason we’re doing it is I want to show the mayor and the council that the homeless want to work and that the homeless and homeless advocates can work together.”

In addition to the 20 to 30 volunteers, Chiepalich said there about 12 to 15 homeless individuals being paid to help. The group is going through at least 12 years of litter, as the camp has been used by passersby for at least that long, she said.

Aside from the several individuals suffering from a mental illness out in the camp, Chiepalich said one of the biggest issues in clearing the area is the campers’ attachment to animals. She said one female camper has two pitbulls and doesn’t want to leave one for the chance to spend time in a hotel. Another man has a cat he wants to keep, Chiepalich said.

“It’s just very, very sad,” she said.

Casi Callaway, chief resilience officer for the city of Mobile, told reporters Wednesday morning that County Commissioner Randall Dueitt and City Councilman Ben Reynolds had received several complaints about the encampment and rather than use law enforcement to clear the area, the city wanted to find a more “compassionate” solution. Callaway said that’s when they teamed up with non-profits, including Chiepalich’s group.

“We were looking for a more compassionate way to clear the area,” Callaway told reporters. “We’ve seen tremendous work by the Homeless in Mobile group, Franklin Primary Care, AltaPointe and Feeding the Gulf Coast, which all went out there to help.”

Once the campers are removed and the area is cleaned up, the city has told Lowe’s, the property owner, to pay to clear the underbrush to make it harder for an encampment to return, Callaway said.

“We have an obligation to protect private property, that’s a fact,” she said. “But we want to look at how we can compassionately care for the homeless as well.”

Reynolds applauded the city’s direction on the encampment and praised the idea of a “push and pull” to help handle the problem. He credited a letter from Dueitt to Lowe’s for getting the company to act and the company’s actions for pushing the city to do the same. Without that, he said, the problem wouldn’t have been solved.

“It is about as clear as can be that you’ve got to have a push and a pull,” he said.

The success of the move has Reynolds ready to reintroduce a failed citywide camping ban.

There are different initiatives being discussed by residents of the city to help provide care for the homeless. One idea from Dale and Reba Pfeiffer is called “Driftwood Village.” It’s a collection of tiny homes connected by walkways to a main building with bathroom, shower and laundry facilities.

Another idea brought by Chiepalich would be a Safe, Organized Camp, or SOC. A SOC would take a piece of property, fence it off and allow individuals without homes to set up tents and live there. She said the residents of the camp would sign contracts barring weapons and requiring that drugs be consumed outside of the property. She said the city could provide port-a-potties, handwashing stations and large water tanks for outdoor showers.