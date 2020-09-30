Brrrrrr. Pull out the sweaters, light the fire and give me some hot cocoa (or you know me, my warm and fuzzy whiskey). It is the first cold front of the year, so it is the annual time when everyone’s brains will be fooled into thinking we can wear jeans and boots and drink brown liquor, but we will all be wearing shorts and drinking vodka again next weekend. But I’ll take it while I can get it. And I am sure you will too. And I am sure you will take this silly little gossip too. So, I will give it to you, while you are sitting here reading it, seemingly willing to get it. Enjoy!

Mowing the grassphalt?

Last week a spy sent a text saying a gentleman was driving a riding lawnmower down the bike lane on Water Street in downtown Mobile around 4:45 p.m. The spy said the man did not appear to be doing any landscape work but perhaps just using it to get from point A to B. My spy said he waved to the man, who casually waved back with a smile.

Vote for Oscar!

The delightfully bougie Charleston-based magazine dedicated to life in the South, Garden & Gun, is currently holding their annual “Good Dog” contest, where readers vote for their favorite Southern doggies. And one of our local pooches is in the hunt for the win.

Oscar, a blind Bluetick Coonhound owned by Jenn Greene, has been holding down first place for the last few days, but we need to make sure he crosses the finish line and beats out any inferior labs or spaniels from ’Sippi, South Carolina or, even worse, Birmingham. You can vote for Oscar now through October 9 by using this link: http://wshe.es/NVOWs8YN. If he wins, he will be featured in the December and January issue of G&G.

At press time he had over 15,000 votes! Go, Oscar!

The Blotter

So these are some the more unusual cases the Mobile Police Department responded to this week, as reported by MPD:

Plugged in?

On Thursday, September 24 at approximately 5:47 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of May Street in reference to a report of a subject stealing power. The victim stated the neighbor entered her home through a window and plugged his power cord into her power outlet. Officers followed the cord to the neighbor’s house and detained him. The subject was interviewed and confessed to entering the residence and plugging in his extension cord to use her power.



Drive it like you stole it, for real (or at least leave the parking lot?)

On Friday, September 25 at approximately 1 a.m., police responded to Amazon, 6735 Trippel Road, in reference to a possibly stolen vehicle. The victim stated he was running a little behind and left his keys in his vehicle before going inside the business. He said he returned to where his vehicle was parked and discovered it was gone. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot at the same location with the subject inside.

BOLO for a vampire with new shoes?

On Monday, September 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to LifeSouth, 967 Hillcrest Road, in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, officers discovered the business bus was burglarized and items taken. Later, officers responded to Shoe Station, 741 Hillcrest Road, in reference to a theft of property. Officers located a male subject, the same person from the vehicle burglary as seen on surveillance video, inside the business attempting to steal merchandise. The subject physically fought officers but was eventually taken into custody.

Well, kids, that’s all I have this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or some plain ol’ Oscar, the blind Bluetick Coonhound lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!