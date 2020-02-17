Mobile County election officials are reminding residents that today — Monday, Feb. 17 — is the deadline for voter registration for those wishing to participate in the March 3 presidential primary.



As many things are, this year’s registration deadline was impacted by the local Mardi Gras holiday.



Under the law, today was supposed to be the last day to register to vote across the state, but because it fell on Presidents’ Day this year, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s office moved the statewide deadline for registrations up to Saturday, Feb. 15.



However, Mobile County doesn’t include Presidents’ Day on its holiday calendar so employees get time off during the week of Mardi Gras. As a result, all county offices are open and operational today, and residents are still able to register to vote or update their voter registration through 4:30 p.m.



The Mobile County Board of Registrars office is located the county annex next to Government Plaza at 151 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602.

More information about registration is also available at sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes.