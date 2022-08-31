Voters living in the Daphne feeder pattern approved an additional 3-mill property tax to help fund their schools in a special election on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“We’re very excited for Daphne to now join its neighbors in making a commitment to our kids and our schools,” Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune told Lagniappe in a Tuesday night phone call.

The plan for a new special tax district and an additional 30 cents for every $100 of taxable property beginning Oct. 1 passed by a vote of 1,343 to 1,103, and took four out of five voting precincts with it, according to Jon Gray, on behalf of Baldwin County Public Schools.

City leaders project the ad valorem tax proposed to and approved by the City Council in May will generate more than $1 million every year for Daphne Elementary, Daphne East Elementary, Belforest Elementary, Daphne Middle, W.J. Carroll Intermediate and Daphne High schools for the next 30 years.

LeJeune told Lagniappe on Aug. 24 the city’s increase in population over the last few years makes extra funding for Daphne feeder pattern schools necessary.

“Any time the city can directly affect the schools that are in our city and in our feeder pattern, it is definitely good overall, because the better the education an area has, it correlates to the property value increases,” he said.

Similar measures have passed in Spanish Fort, Fairhope and Central Baldwin in the last few years, and LeJeune noted the tax “is not a huge amount.”

The tax’s revenue will serve as a supplement for county funding, covering additional expenses the county does not.

LeJeune said the results of Tuesday’s referendum would not have been possible without the work of the city’s Education Advisory Committee. “I can’t say enough about the work they’ve done in this,” he said.

With the tax approved, the next step is to form a committee of representatives from each of the six schools to figure out how to spend the money raised. Their recommendations will then go to the Baldwin County Board of Education and the superintendent for approval.

“We’ve got some catching up to do, but we’re ready to go,” LeJeune said.