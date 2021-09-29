Despite being rejected by voters in six of nine precincts, a 3-mill property tax benefitting schools in the Robertsdale High School feeder pattern was approved by a very narrow margin last week. Turnout was low, but just 16 ballots ultimately made the difference in the election, which attracted 1,680 voters overall.

The majority of support came from just two precincts — Robertsdale and Silverhill — where voters approved the tax by 62 percent and 57 percent, respectively. But a majority of voters at the Loxley, Gateswood, Clear Springs, Rosinton, Elsanor and Seminole precincts attempted to block the tax, leaving it with an approval of just 50.4 percent.

The 3-mill tax equals 30 cents per hundred dollars on all taxable property in the district, which includes Silverhill Elementary, Loxley Elementary, Elsanor Elementary, Rosinton Elementary, Robertsdale Elementary, Central Baldwin Middle School and Robertsdale High School. It is expected to average around $7.50 per month for most homeowners, resulting in revenues of as much as $800,000 per year.

A nine member Education Action Committee, comprising three members each from Robertsdale, Loxley and Silverhill, will be tasked with distributing the funds according to permitted uses. As established, the tax shall be used for safety and security, academics, reading and math scores, advanced and honors courses, remedial courses, STEM, fine arts, extracurricular programs, college and career readiness, ACT preparation, instructional personnel and professional development.

It will sunset after eight years, and voters will have to reapprove the tax to extend it at that time.

“I think every principal in our district has the leeway to ask for things,” Robertsdale High School Principal Joe Sharp said of the normal budgeting process after the tax was passed. “What the [Baldwin County School System] runs into, because we are growing so fast, is it’s hard to justify sending a reading teacher to Robertsdale and not the other seven high schools if one is needed. Generally a teacher costs the district $60,000 to $70,000 plus benefits. So for all eight high schools in the county it would be $500,000. If we fund it through the 3-mill tax, it’s a locally funded unit rather than a [county] funded unit.”

Sharp, who encouraged voters to support the tax, said the committee will likely distribute the revenue based on enrollment numbers and requests.

“They will look at the needs and select programs where we can get the maximum return on what is spent,” he said, noting RHS has a graduation rate of 90 percent, and ACT scores “at or above state average.” RHS has an enrollment of 1,340.

“I would recommend that we spend some money in the elementary schools on reading and math, so we can hopefully correct some of those students who were behind, or fill in the gaps they have in their education, so when they get to the middle school or to the high school, we can focus on other things. For example, if those students who are poor readers or have poor math skills, we can provide the resources to get better in those areas.”