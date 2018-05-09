Editor:

Thanks for expressing your views on the Waffle House incident for many of us in the silent majority. Not all the facts are known but it certainly looks like this young lady let her mouth overload her, causing the police to be called to handle the issue. I don’t understand why she didn’t just comply with the officers’ commands and avoid this situation altogether.

Like many folks, I have been to the Waffle House after a night of partying to absorb those calories and help prevent a hangover the next day. The Waffle House employees have to deal with all sorts of people at 2 a.m. and occasionally someone has to be shown the door. I believe your comments about her making poor decisions are appropriate, and now she has to live with the consequences of her personal actions, which have nothing to do with racism.

Mike Gibney

Fairhope