A four-vehicle accident erupting into a vehicle fire in the westbound lanes of the George Wallace tunnel brought Interstate 10 traffic to a standstill Monday night.

According to Mobile Police Department (MPD), the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on June 20 and one vehicle caught fire, sending smoke billowing out of the tunnel entrance and exit.

Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse told Lagniappe that Mobile firefighters are experienced with accidents in the tunnel. However, fires are rare.

Millhouse said firefighters were on the scene in under nine minutes and were able to effectively navigate to the scene through standstill traffic on the interstate. MFRD brought one tanker and two support vehicles. Millhouse said they were responding to a vehicle collision in the tunnel and were unaware of a fire until arriving

The fire concentrated smoke flow through the tunnel entrance, resulting in limited visibility. Millhouse said firefighters are used to these kinds of environments during housefires and were able to quickly extinguish the fire and check on the motorists on the site. He said no one was injured, but it was evident the fire started due to the collision.

Mobile firefighters remained on the scene for an hour before leaving and reopening traffic. Millhouse said MPD and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are handling the investigation of the wreck.