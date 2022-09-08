An “impressionable” man is how Barre Dumas described his client, 22-year-old Nebraska native Quinten Olson, outside of a federal courtroom Thursday morning where his client just amended his plea to guilty for his role in a Walmart arson conspiracy

Olson was one of seven individuals who called themselves “The Veterans Order.” The group was arrested and charged earlier this year for a string of fires set in four Gulf Coast Walmarts in May to June 2021, including the location on Rangeline Road in Mobile. Dumas told reporters Walmart has estimated the damage at $11 million.

“He was 21 at the time of the incident and in a state of mind where he was subject to undue influence,” Dumas said, pointing to co-defendant Jeffery Sikes as the leader of the conspiracy.

Dumas said his client was faced with threats of physical harm to himself and his family if he did not support Sike’s plans. Olson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire, a felony. Dumas said Olson had a “peripheral” part in the plans and the agreement is an opportunity to set his ways right.”

U.S. District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer set sentencing for Olson on March 4, 2023. The maximum penalty for his charges is five years imprisonment followed by up to three years of supervised release. Olson could be fined up to $250,000 and could be forced to pay restitution. Olson has been free on bond since his arrest and staying with his mother in Spokane, Washington. Moorer allowed Olson to continue under those terms while under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office.

Olson initially pleaded “not guilty” to his charges. Dumas said Olson has not agreed to testify against any of the remaining defendants at this time. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to make a comment following the hearing.

Olson was joined in The Veterans Order by Sikes, 40, Mikayla Scheele, 28, Sean Bottorff, 37, Michael Bottorff, 21, and Alexander Olson, 23.

Scheele made a similar plea deal to Olson in March 2022. Her sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2023. Olson and Sheele are the only defendants not in custody.

The group’s intentions were laid out in a document titled “Declaration of War and Demands for the People,” which references the fires, makes a series of demands on Walmart’s business practices and threatened further action. The manifesto was signed with a red wax seal.

According to the initial indictment, on May 27, 2021, around 2 p.m., the group entered the Beltline Walmart in Mobile and set fire to a rack of clothes using lighter fluid and attempted to set a pair of pants on fire in a dressing room. The Rangeline Road Walmart was hit the next day when the group set fire in the store’s hardware section around 3:30 p.m.

The group started a fire at a Walmart on Highway 49 in Gulfport on June 4, 2021, around 1 p.m. near the store’s home goods and sporting sections. The Walmart located on Switzer Road in Biloxi was targeted later that night around 9:30 p.m. in the home goods section.

The indictment corroborated the group’s activities through phone communication records, WIFI connections, cellphone tower connections and surveillance footage.

Sikes is a federal fugitive who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in April 2017 in Nebraska. Prior to sentencing he reportedly fled the state with his wife and another woman. He is currently using the alias “Kenneth Allen.”