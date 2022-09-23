Six defendants alleged to have attacked four Walmart Supercenters on the Gulf Coast last year intend to fight their charges before a jury.

Multiple members of “The Veterans Order,” which has been labeled an anti-capitalist terror group by federal prosecutors, were arraigned before Magistrate Judge P. Bradley Murray in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama Wednesday, Sept. 21. Each of them pleaded “not guilty” to a conspiracy to disrupt interstate commerce.

In February, federal agents arrested the majority of the group in Baldwin County for allegedly setting fires at the Beltline and Rangleline Road Walmarts in Mobile in May 2021, as well as at supercenter locations in Gulfport and Biloxi in early June 2021. The fires reportedly caused $11 million in damage to the stores.

According to federal indictments, the group distributed a manifesto entitled the “Declaration of War and Demands For the People” to local media outlets following the initial attacks. The document called for Walmart to adjust its business practices and threatened further attacks if changes were not made. After a week of those demands being ignored, the group allegedly carried out the second round of attacks.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama Sean P. Costello told Judge Murray Wednesday the group of eight adults and other minor children all lived together as a “family” in a rental house in Lillian beginning in 2018.

Costello also revealed that four defendants — Jeffrey and Erica Sikes and Sean and Jenna Bottorf — have contributed to other manifestos in the past, including a 251-page document for a group called the “Love Movement.”

While staying in Baldwin County, Costello said the whole group would rarely leave the property and the two couples would spend hours planning and discussing “how to reshape the world,” “ushering in a new world order,” and “essentially how to attack the quintessential example of capitalism.”

Court testimony provided Wednesday indicated all the minor children were homeschooled by their mothers and only two younger defendants were ever employed. Costello told Judge Murray the matter of how the group was obtaining funding for itself while in Alabama is a matter of a separate federal investigation.

Jeffery Sikes

Defendant Jeffrey Sikes, 40, of Kearney, Nebraska, is accused of being the head of the group. He appeared in court in person Wednesday wearing a Monroe County Detention Center inmate uniform. Represented by local attorney Tom Walsh, Sikes pleaded “not guilty” to federal charges laid out in a second superseding indictment filed Aug. 24 accusing him of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire and malicious destruction by fire.

According to court records, Sikes is a fugitive who fled his home state in late 2017 with multiple family members and co-defendants, including his wife, Erica, 40, her sister, Jenna Bottorff, 37, Jenna’s husband, Sean Bottorff, 37, and Mikayla Scheele, 28. The group all lived under various aliases at the time.

The group moved to Alabama immediately prior to Jeffery Sikes’ scheduled sentencing by a federal district court in Nebraska for wire fraud. He had previously pleaded guilty to scamming a real estate developer out of more than $800,000 in a deal where federal prosecutors dismissed 18 other similar charges.

The group was later joined by Michael Bottorf, 21, the son of Jenna and Sean Bottorf; Quinton Olson, 21, a high school friend of Michael Bottorf; and Quinton Olson’s older brother Alexander Olson, 28; and several minor children.

Sean Bottorf, Michael Bottorf and Alexander Olson all pleaded not guilty to similar charges during Wednesday’s hearing.

The court setting was the first appearances of Erica Sikes and Jenna Bottorf in the local U.S. District Court. Both women were named in a follow-up complaint filed in July, which laid out their individual roles in the conspiracy and they were detained in Nebraska by federal agents last month. Both are currently being held in Baldwin County Jail.

A jury trial for the defendants has been scheduled for January 2023 and is expected to last two to three weeks. Jury selection will begin Jan. 9. Pretrial motions are due by Sept. 29 and a hearing on pending motions will take place Oct. 31.

On Sept. 8, Quinton Olson, reversed his original “not guilty” to accept a plea deal for a confession to one count of conspiracy to maliciously destroy by fire, a felony. Quiton Olson has been described as a “peripheral” part of the conspiracy. His sentencing is scheduled March 4, 2023, and the maximum penalty for his charges is five years imprisonment followed by up to three years of supervised release.

According to Costello, Mikayla Scheele struck a similar deal with his office in March 2022 and is cooperating with investigators. Her sentencing is set for Jan. 5, 2023. Olson, Sheele and Michael Bottorf are the only defendants not in custody.

Petitioning for release

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the actual attacks on Walmart were carried out by Jeffery Sikes, Sean Bottorf, Alexander Olson and Scheele. Prosecutors allege Erica Sikes and Jenna Bottorf participated in meetings leading up to the attacks and contributed in writing the group’s manifesto.

On Wednesday, Erica Sikes, represented by Fairhope attorney James Smith, separately petitioned the court to approve conditions for pre-trial release. Smith argued Erica Sikes has no previous criminal history, had not been directly involved in the fires, was released after her initial interrogation and continued to live in the same residence in Alma, Nebraska, for several months.

U.S. Attorney Costello objected to her release, arguing that her history of “harboring” a fugitive under an alias for four years and being involved in the planning of the attacks on Walmart makes her a flight risk and a danger to the public. He said Erica Sikes was pulled over in Gulf Shores by police earlier this year and provided officers with her false identity, “Erica Brewster.”

Judge Murray ultimately accepted the U.S.’s argument, agreeing Erica Sikes was a flight risk and a risk to the public. He ordered she remains in custody until her trial.