A federal grand jury handed down several charges against five Baldwin County residents for conspiracy and malicious destruction for setting fires inside four Gulf Coast Walmarts last year.

The suspects self-proclaimed to be called “The Veterans Order” coordinated arsons at the big box chain locations in an effort to “affect interstate and foreign commerce” until specific demands were met, which the group allegedly laid out in a manifesto titled “Declaration of War and Demands for the People,” which references the fires, makes a series of demands on Walmart’s business practices and threatened further action. The manifesto was signed with a red wax seal.

The federal charges filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Alabama cite four incidents between May 27, 2021, and June 11, 2021, including the I-65 Service Road and Rangeline Walmarts in Mobile and two other store locations in Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi.

The indictment names Jeffery Sikes, 40, Sean Bottorff, 37, Michael Bottorff, 21, Quinton Olson, 21 and Alexander Olson, 23, all formerly of Kearney, Nebraska and currently living in Gulf Shores. At the time of the aggressions the suspects were renting a house together with three adult females in Lillian.

The group of suspects reportedly set fires in both Mobile Walmarts and then began circulating their manifesto to local Mobile news networks. Search history on a burner cell phone purchased at a Daphne Walmart shows the suspects made several internet searches for “Walmart fires” shortly after attempts were made.

The FBI obtained footage of one suspect while purchasing the cell phone in Daphne and issued a $2,500 reward in November for information leading to his identification.

After their last two arson attempts in Mississippi, the group appeared to be frustrated with the lack of coverage of the attacks and re-sent their manifesto, stating, “How many of these fires do we have to set for the news not to suppress this story and the evil caused by Walmart.

On May 27, 2021, around 2 p.m., the group entered the beltline Walmart in Mobile and set fire to a rack of clothes using lighter fluid and attempted to set a pair of pants on fire in a dressing room. The Rangeline Road Walmart was hit the next day when the group set fire in the store’s hardware section around 3:30 p.m.

The group started a fire at a Walmart on Highway 49 in Gulfport on June 4, 2021, around 1 p.m. near the stores home goods and sporting sections. The Walmart located on Switzer Road in Biloxi was targeted later that night around 9:30 p.m. in the home goods section.

The indictment corroborated the group’s activities through phone communication records, WIFI connection, cellphone tower connections and surveillance footage.

Sikes is a federal fugitive who pleaded guilty to wire fraud in April 2017 in Nebraska. Prior to sentencing he reportedly fled the state with his wife and another woman. He is currently using the alias “Kenneth Allen.”

According to the Kearny Hub, Sikes was a developer in Nebraska who pleaded guilty in federal District Court to defrauding anoter real estate developer out of nearly $800,000 and faced 18 additional charges that were dismissed in his plea agreement.

Sean Bottorff is Sikes’ brother-in-law and Michael Bottorff is Sean’s brother. All left Nebraska around the same time. Quinton and Alexander Olson are brothers. Quinton is Michael Bottorff’s friend from high school.