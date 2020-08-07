Growing up in Mobile in the first decade of the century, James Neko Suave Ward had the cool name and aggressive mindset of a future professional athlete, but not the physical build.

At 5-feet-10, 155 pounds, Jimmie Ward was a star football player at Davidson High School and was determined to be the best player he could be, regardless of the impact on his physical wellbeing.

“He played hurt quite a bit because he was just so reckless with his body,” said Fred Riley, Ward’s coach at Davidson. “He was a 5-foot-10, 155-pound kid who probably shouldn’t have been hurling it around like he did. He wasn’t physically developed but he made plays from the time he set foot on the field. He understood naturally what all 11 players on offense were going to do. He had great anticipation as a player, which meant he played faster than he was.”

Ward’s injury history and late development physically (he’s now 5-foot-11, but weighs 193 pounds) led to limited college scholarship offers. He eventually landed at Northern Illinois University, where he became one of the best players in program history.

When it came time to begin his professional career, Ward’s talents were no longer under the radar. He was drafted 30th overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

Earlier this year he teamed up with former Davidson teammate Jaquiski Tartt to form the starting safety duo in the Super Bowl for the 49ers.

Ward’s accolades also now include being voted the 2020 Nappie Award winner for Best Professional Athlete.

Despite an injury that required him to wear a cast on his wrist during his final high school season, Ward was the best player on a team that won 33 games over a three-year period.

As a senior in 2009, he had 101 tackles and led the Warriors to 10 wins and a spot in the state quarterfinals.

Still, his future as a college player came down to the confidence shown by one college coach. Jerry Kill was ready to sign Ward at Southern Illinois. But when Kill got the job at Northern Illinois, Ward’s only scholarship offer changed with him.

“I told anyone who would listen that Jimmie was going to make somebody famous for being the person who signed Jimmie Ward,” Riley said. “He impacted recruiting down here for many years because teams were looking for the next Jimmie Ward.”

At Northern Illinois, Ward became an immediate star, setting a school record with three blocked punts as a freshman. As a senior in 2013, he led the team with 101 tackles, including 14 against Florida State in the Orange Bowl. His career also included two trips home to play at Ladd-Peebles Stadium — once in the GoDaddy Bowl and again in the 2014 Senior Bowl.

Ward’s first contract with the 49ers paid him $7.11 million for four years. He signed two extensions for an additional $13 million before inking a three-year deal worth $28.5 million on March 24.

For much of Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Ward and the 49ers appeared to be poised to claim the title. Ward recorded a team-high 11 tackles in the game. The 49ers led 20-10 in the fourth quarter before Patrick Mahomes directed the Kansas City Chiefs to 21 unanswered points and a 31-20 victory.

Still, it was an unforgettable year for the 29-year-old Ward, who is in the prime of an NFL career that has brought him fame, fortune and now a Nappie Award.