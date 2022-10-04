A Mobile County middle school student was arrested Monday after police found he had stolen a vehicle while skipping class.

According to a report by the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to Booker T. Washington Middle School on Andrews Street around noon Monday when they heard a student ran away. Officers learned the male student was seen leaving the school on foot and was later seen driving a stolen truck.

After searching the area, they were able to locate the student and vehicle at Gorgas Park on Donald Street, roughly a mile away from the school near Leflore High School.

The student was arrested and transported to the Strickland Youth Center.