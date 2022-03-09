The Prichard City Council will consider a replacement for deceased former Mayor Ron Davis on the embattled Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, but first, it has to understand how to do it. During a council meeting last week, Council President Ossia Edwards said key ordinances and other legal documents related to the Water Board have been removed from the clerk’s office, lost or perhaps even destroyed.

She pointed the finger at the previous council, and suggested more oversight of the clerk’s office going forward. But in the meantime, Mayor Jimmie Gardner has stepped in, offering copies of the 2019 Water Board appointing ordinance from his own office.

Gardner suggested one or more previous Water Board members, appointed during a period when former manager Nia Bradley is accused of stealing more than $200,000, may have been improperly nominated to the board.

According to the ordinance, “the city shall forward a certified copy of this ordinance to the representative of House District 98 for introduction in the next session of the Alabama Legislature and to amend the local act to reflect the intent of the council.” Gardner said the ordinance was never sent to the Legislature and therefore, it is ineffective. Council attorney Greg Harris said it was his first time seeing the document, and he’ll review it and issue a report at the next council meeting March 10.

At issue is whether Water Board members are appointed at large or by districts. The council is divided about which method of representation is more desirable, but Harris said he believed the intent of the ordinance was for any City Council member to nominate at-large members to the Water Board, who would then be approved by a majority vote of the council.

After the meeting, Councilman George McCall said he’d like to see all the past and present legal documents pertaining to the Water Board, as he doesn’t feel like he can make an informed comment until he does.

“Documents can be drawn up and produced and copied, but if they are not approved by the council, they are null and void,” he said. “That’s why we have to go through and research these documents so we can reveal what is procedure and law.”

Separately, Patricia Scott, the city’s finance director, retired effective March 4. Gardner didn’t provide a reason for the resignation, but thanked Scott for her service. The city’s finance director is an appointee of the mayor, as are the chief of staff, city attorney, public works director, police and fire chiefs, and administrative assistant.

Gardner acknowledged Davis at the end of the meeting, saying he “served the city well” despite the challenges “for all of us.” During Davis’ tenure as mayor, Gardner was his appointed police chief.

“You got to have the stature to stand during tough times because if you’re weak, you fall,” he said. “Ron will not be forgotten … and he will certainly be missed.”