Photo | Courtesy of Waters Edge

Walking into Roadhouse Wednesday at Waters Edge in Robertsdale feels like stepping onto the set of “Yellowstone.”

The rustic decor includes high ceilings, wood paneling and corrugated metal. Vintage farm implements and antiques hang on the walls. The large dance floor is surrounded by tables that seat eight and a bar runs across the back of the room.

Roadhouse Wednesday is held the first and third Wednesday of the month at Waters Edge, just off State Highway 104 east of Robertsdale.

On this particular Wednesday, it takes about two beats of the first song before a couple hits the dance floor. Local duo Roger & Elaine perform “Walk of Life.” Other dancers immediately follow and soon the floor is packed. It’s just the start of a “Greatest Hits” playlist of songs from all eras.

Waters Edge owners Tony and Rebecca Waters provide Roadhouse Wednesdays as a safe and fun venue for dancing, dining and drinking. An $8 cover gets you in the door and another $12 buys you an all-you-can-eat dinner. It’s a cash bar.

Rebecca calls the patrons by name as she makes her way through the crowd. Tony is busy cooking fried catfish this evening. The usual crowd of about 100 is a friendly group that loves to dance. It’s mostly couples, but the floor makes way for line dancing as well.

Waters Edge is located adjacent to a larger family enterprise. Donnie and Norma Waters started Waters Farm in the 1960s. Waters Nursery was started in 1998 by Donnie and his three sons, Tony, Timmy and Terry. The entire family — including spouses, children and grandchildren — take part in some aspect of the business.

Waters Edge is an all-occasion event venue. The interior space boasts 7,500 square feet with a dancing area, projector and large screen for presentations and movies, a bar, a double-line buffet, and lounges for men and women.

It also offers 10 acres of beautiful, country landscaping. A Montana-style pavilion includes a fireplace for relaxing with a cocktail. There is also a gazebo, pastures, pond views and a walking path. A cascading fountain, antique carriage, vintage vehicles, flower wagons an authentic barn and other decor add a Western flair.

The setting is picture perfect. In fact, in addition to weddings and other special occasions, the site is used for photography sittings and filming locations.

Tony picks out the antiques, custom-makes the tables and builds just about everything on the property.

“I leave and come back and there’s a new building, a pavilion, a fountain,” Rebecca said.

If you come out for Roadhouse Wednesday, doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner is served 5:30-7 p.m. The music is performed 6-9 p.m.