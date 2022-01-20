Approaching the fifth anniversary of the stabbing death of a Theodore teen, a second suspect has pleaded guilty.

Devon O’Neal Watson, now 21, of Theodore, entered a plea agreement with Mobile County prosecutors on Jan. 20, accepting guilt for a lower charge of manslaughter in connection to the death of 18-year-old Gaige Taylor. According to the plea, Watson agreed to serve a 10-year split sentence with six months in custody and two years of formal probation.

A fight involving a number of high school students in a dirt pit in Theodore resulted in Taylor’s stabbing on Feb. 24, 2017.

Mobile Police officers responded to a “large fight” in the area of 7191 I-10 Service Road. Police reported that during the course of the fighting, 18-year-old Taylor was stabbed and later transported to a local hospital where he died. Three juveniles also suffered injuries but none were life-threatening.

On the afternoon of March 7, 2017, MPD officers arrested Billy Southammavong and Watson, who were 17 and 16 years old, respectively. They were both charged as adults for the crime.

Southammavong entered a guilty plea in November 2021 and was sentenced for lesser charges including manslaughter. As part of the deal, Southammavong will serve two-and-a-half years in prison and five years probation on a 14-year sentence. Taylor’s family and friends have opposed the plea agreements and protested outside the courthouse during Southammavong’s November plea hearing.

At the time, Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich defended Southammavong’s plea deal, explaining the incident occurred after two groups of students from different high schools planned the fight and both sides carried weapons.

“It was a very difficult decision, but we have to look at each case on an individual basis,” she told Lagniappe in November. “We have to look at the law. It was a very difficult decision and it wasn’t what the victim’s family wanted.”

Taylor’s mother, Tiffany Head, provided a statement during Watson’s hearing on Jan. 20, ridiculing the prosecution for how she believed they handled the case of her son and allowing a “sweetheart” plea for Southammavong. Her statement brutally detailed the nature of her son’s, explaining he was unarmed and fighting off a number of assailants when he was gutted and then fatally stabbed eleven times in the chest and back.

She said prosecutors underplayed the severity of his killing by referencing it as a “stabbing.”

Taylor’s mother said she knew Watson was not directly responsible for the death of her son, but did contribute to the events leading up to the fight in which he died.

“I want you to know I forgive you (Watson) for the action that you took which contributed to Gaige’s death,” she said. “I hope that you turn to God for forgiveness, but even more importantly, I pray that you accept Jesus Christ as your savior, ask Him into your heart, and seek an intimate relationship with Christ in which you place Him at the center of everything in your life.”

Assistant DA Louis Walker, who oversaw the prosecution of Watson, said his plea agreement took into consideration both his cooperation and the degree to his involvement in the death of Taylor.

“Mr. Watson fully cooperated with law enforcement and the prosecution,” Walker said. “Furthermore, in my opinion, Mr. Watson was significantly less culpable in the death of Gaige Taylor than his co-defendant.”

Walker said the concerns expressed by the victim’s family, but said prosecutors have to consider a number of issues when trying a case.

“Every case has to be based on the available, admissible evidence and the likelihood of proving to 12 jurors a criminal defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” Walker said.

“I understand the frustrations of the victim’s family, and am deeply sympathetic for their loss. A victim’s input on the resolution of any criminal case is extremely important. However, our ultimate responsibility is to exercise judgment as to what is best for the prosecution of a given case. These decisions are sometimes very difficult, and it was certainly difficult in this case.”