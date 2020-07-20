Wave Transit buses will not run today and will instead be thoroughly cleaned at the insistence of drivers, a local advocacy group boss told Lagniappe.

Antonie Maiben, local president of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said all of the Wave’s bus drivers effectively went on strike today over what they felt were unsafe working conditions due to COVID-19. As a result, the system will not provide service today.

Maiben said the union and representatives of First Transit, the Wave’s management company, met and agreed to sanitize all the buses in order to bring back service on Tuesday.

City spokesman George Talbot confirmed the buses would not run today and would be cleaned using a high-tech method. It’s unclear how many riders were impacted by this move.

On its Facebook page, Wave Transit explained that the cleaning was due to a “rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases and an abundance of caution.”

“The Wave plays an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus while continuing to provide critical services to individuals that rely on public transit and protecting the health and safety of the WAVE’s workforce and our customers is priority,” the statement read.

Maiben also accused First Transit of hiding the number of employees who’ve tested positive for COVID-19. First Transit has not yet returned an email seeking comment on the situation.