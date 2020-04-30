The city’s transit service will resume full service on Friday, May 1, with a number of precautions in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, in a virtual briefing on Thursday, said WAVE Transit buses would be back on the roads, but with stricter “cleaning protocols and social distancing.”

“We feel a reduction in ridership will also help ensure social distancing,” he said.

Antonie Maiben, president of the local chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union, said members are “antsy” to get back to work, but also hoped for a pay bump given the hazardous conditions that await them.

“We have concerns for the front-line workers at high risk of contracting COVID-19,” he said. “WAVE employees deserve hazard pay.”

First Transit, the management company paid by the city to operate WAVE is supplying drivers with masks, gloves and sanitizer, Maiben said, but he still wants workers to receive time-and-a-half, while the coronavirus is still a threat.

The city stopped service last month amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19. Despite Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order, other major Alabama cities, like Montgomery and Birmingham kept transit service largely in operation, as buses were deemed an essential service. At the time, Maiben and ATU International Vice President Anthony Garland criticized the city’s and First Transit’s decision to suspend most WAVE routes.