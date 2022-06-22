For the most part, the 2022 election season ended Tuesday.

Yes, technically, it will be officially official after the Nov. 8 general election. However, for the most part, the suspense and intrigue of 2022 ended with the slate of Republican and Democrat candidates, who, in our one-party gerrymandered state, will cruise into office depending on which party affiliation dominates that part of the state.

November is looking to be a wave election for Republicans, as it is a trend when they are not the party in power, and vice-versa for the Democrats. The likelihood of a repeat of a Doug Jones in 2017 scenario is minuscule in November.

Alabama voters are likely worn out from the past five years of statewide top-of-the-ballot elections. Since then-Sen. Jeff Sessions left the U.S. Senate for his ill-fated tenure as Trump’s attorney general, Alabamians have been subjected to three contentious U.S. Senate election cycles and two not-quite-as-riveting gubernatorial election cycles.

Historically, that is more the exception than the rule. Prior to the 2017 special election, Alabama had not had a competitive Senate election or primary since 1996, when Sessions defeated Democrat Roger Bedford to fill the seat vacated by Howell Heflin.

Ten years earlier, Shelby, then a Democrat, ousted Jeremiah Denton, who rode the coattails of Ronald Reagan in the 1980 election to defeat one-term Senator Donald Stewart. But before a bumpy 1970s, Sens. John Sparkman and Lister Hill were fixtures in the U.S. Senate representing Alabama.

Historically, if one can win a U.S. Senate seat, they have been able to stay for a while, and there is no reason to believe that will change. Alabama voters should get a reprieve from a run of competitive and expensive Senate contests for a while.

But what now?

There will not be much on the 2024 ballot. There could be a flurry of activity for the presidential election in 2024. If Trump and Biden run, it could be a foregone conclusion heading into November.

The next round of state elections would come in 2026. While we have yet to put 2022 in the books, here is what is on the radar beyond November.

What will Gary Palmer do?

In late 2013, after 11-term incumbent Spencer Bachus abruptly announced his retirement, Palmer announced his run for Congress and won.

During that campaign, Palmer signed a pledge to serve only 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. By 2024, that pledge will have lapsed because Palmer came in to fill Bachus’ unexpired term.

However, those close to Palmer think he could violate the pledge and face the consequences at the ballot box.

Although it is perhaps not well known, Palmer is the fourth-ranking Republican in the House behind Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise and Elise Stefanik as the chairman of the House Republican Policy Committee.

Assuming the Supreme Court does not shuffle Alabama’s congressional districts, as litigation is pending in federal court over redistricting, the pledge will entice challengers, but will they have enough resources to defeat a somewhat popular incumbent in Alabama’s sixth congressional district?



Is it Ainsworth’s time?

Assuming Kay Ivey completes her term — she is likely to be reelected in November — there could be a wide-open gubernatorial field without an incumbent, which Alabamians will not have had since 2010.

However, it is hard to see anyone unseating Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth as the odds-on frontrunner in that contest.

In 2018, Ainsworth was the top vote-earner in all elections.

He is the type of politician who can get a standing ovation from the Second Amendment rowdies at a BamaCarry event in Jasper and another from the tamer, ruling-class elitists at a Business Council of Alabama event in Point Clear later that day.

He will be very tough to beat in a Republican gubernatorial primary.



What will Steve Marshall do?

Alabama’s attorney general office has been a catapult for higher office. Luther Strange, albeit briefly, was a U.S. senator. Bill Pryor became a federal judge. Sessions was a U.S. senator and the U.S. attorney general. Don Siegelman was governor.

Troy King and Jimmy Evans were the exceptions and not the rule.

What will our current attorney general, Steve Marshall, do next, as he is term-limited beyond 2024?

Marshall would have a difficult but not impossible race against fellow Guntersville native Ainsworth for governor. Would he settle for a somewhat-ceremonial post as lieutenant governor?



Because it is Alabama …

It may sound cliché, but you must expect the unexpected in Alabama politics. A sex scandal, corruption or just stubbornness in violating a federal court order resulted in the unceremonious resignations of Robert Bentley, Mike Hubbard and Roy Moore.

What might have happened if Ivey did not inherit the unexpired term of Bentley in 2017? Before 2018, her gubernatorial bids were not successful. Would she have become the longest-serving governor?

What would Hubbard have done if Matt Hart had not aggressively pursued his case? Would he have been viable for higher office?

Perhaps the biggest what-if is Roy Moore. If Roy Moore did not take a chief justice-ending gay marriage stand, would he have run for U.S. Senate in 2017? If you do not have Moore as the nominee, do you get a Doug Jones and then a Tommy Tuberville?

With that in mind, you always have to assume Alabama politics will throw a curveball and upset the ecosystem sometime in the future.