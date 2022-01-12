Apparently, it’s never too early to produce a Top 25 preseason college football poll, even when some can still hear the cheers and referees’ whistles from the last game of the previous season. As such, many media entities, the day after the College Football Playoff national championship game — maybe even that night — published their way, way too early preseason poll for the 2022 season.

Yep, with some fans beginning to count down the days until the start of the next college football season, there are already preseason Top 25 polls up for debate.

We found 10 such polls — no kidding — and decided to take the results of each of the polls to produce a composite way, way too early Top 25 poll.

Some of the interesting notes: Alabama was selected as the team to beat in all 10 polls — The Athletic, 247Sports, The Sporting News, Athlon, ESPN, Yahoo, Sports Illustrated, Action Network, On3.com and CBS. Ohio State received seven No. 2 selections and three No. 3 votes, while 2021 national champion Georgia picked up three second-place votes and seven No. 3 votes, those three teams collecting all of the top three votes.

In all, 40 teams received at least one vote and 10 of the SEC’s 14 members — 12 of 16 if one wants to go ahead and start counting Oklahoma and Texas in the mix — received votes.

The teams are ranked below, from No. 1 to No. 40. Teams received 25 points for a first-place vote, 24 points for a second-place vote and so on to one point for a 25th place vote. The teams were then ranked based on total number of points received.

In listing the teams there will be a series of numbers for consideration. For example, you will see 1. Alabama (10, 1, 250). The number in front of the team is its Top 25 ranking, while the three numbers that follow reveal, in order, the number of polls in which it appears, its highest ranking in any poll and its total points received.

COMPOSITE TOP 25

Alabama (10, 1, 250) Ohio St. (10, 2, 237) Georgia (10, 2, 233) Texas A&M (10, 4, 210)

T5. Notre Dame (10, 5, 189)

T5. Clemson (10, 4, 189)

Utah (10, 5, 183) Michigan (10, 5, 172) Baylor (10, 6, 150) Wake Forest (10, 8, 139) Oklahoma (10, 4, 130) Michigan St. (9, 7, 128) Oregon (10, 9, 119) Oklahoma St. (9, 8, 114) Arkansas (10, 10, 94) N.C. State (6, 8, 79) Wisconsin (9, 6, 76) Iowa (9, 15, 65)

T19. Kentucky (9, 12, 54)

T19. Houston (8, 13, 54)

USC (7, 14, 53) Tennessee (6, 13, 52) Cincinnati (8, 14, 47) BYU (6, 15, 46) Miami (3, 11, 33)

LSU (3, 8, 29)

T27. Pitt (4, 11, 28)

T27. Penn St. (4, 14, 28)

Ole Miss (4, 19, 19) Texas (3, 16, 17) Minnesota (1, 18, 8) South Carolina (3, 22, 6)

T33. Fresno St. (1, 22, 4)

T33. Florida (1, 22, 4)

T35. Boston College (1, 24, 2)

T35. Purdue (1, 24, 2)

T35. Coastal Carolina (2, 25, 2)

T35. Kansas St. (1, 24, 2)

T35. Air Force (1, 24, 2)