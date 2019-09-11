To the editor: As a society we took Christian teachings out of public schools. As a society we have policies that promote single parents, usually headed by a female. Young men have no one to talk with, to listen to them or to provide guidance and discipline. No one to tell them to be careful at the cannon painting. We reap what we sow. Advertisements

Tink Wilkinson

Mobile

This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.