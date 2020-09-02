The last time we saw CJ Evans in a football uniform he was representing the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in Hattiesburg. Now he’ll forever be associated with a great college football trivia question.

Evans signed a football scholarship with Austin Peay, which meant he would get to play in the first game of the 2020 college football season. The true freshman got the first carry of the game Saturday night in Montgomery, weaving his way 75 yards to an electric touchdown run on an option play around left end against Central Arkansas.

What a way to start a college football season many thought would never happen.

Advertisements

It was appropriate one of our own would be at the center of such a big moment to kick off the season.

We already knew Mobile and the Gulf Coast would play a major part in the kickoff of the season. Thursday night’s game between South Alabama and Southern Miss will be the first game pitting two Division I teams against each other.

The game between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas went off without a hitch, with the lead changing twice in the last couple of minutes. Central Arkansas scored last to win by a touchdown, but Evan will always hold the distinction of scoring the first touchdown in this season unlike any other.

Now it’s time to show that what happened in Montgomery in front of a small crowd can be replicated on a larger scale with the Jaguars and Golden Eagles.

The South Alabama-Southern Miss game is one of five that will be nationally televised this week, joining Eastern Kentucky-Marshall, SMU-Texas State, Arkansas State-Memphis and the Labor Day headliner featuring BYU and Navy.

All those games set the stage for the first contest featuring a Power 5 team the following Thursday. Miami will host UAB and former Spanish Fort quarterback Tyler Johnston.

Johnston will be throwing against former Daphne High rival Christian Williams.

Most of the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference teams will follow suit a couple of days later.

The SEC won’t get going until three weeks after that. Nobody knows what may transpire in the three-plus weeks between South Alabama’s first game and the start of the SEC schedule. But, at this point, everyone in the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are ready to give it a go.

That brings us to the Big Ten and the PAC-12, the two major conferences that opted out of the fall football season. The teams in the PAC-12 have not backed off that position.

But the Big Ten, led by first-year commissioner Kevin Warren, is a different story.

Warren and the Big Ten are now playing politics with their decisions about this college football season.

When the league announced it was canceling the fall season with hopes of playing in the spring, the idea was to have every other major league follow that lead.

Well, that obviously didn’t happen. Now, suddenly, Warren says the Big Ten is considering an eight-game schedule beginning the week of Thanksgiving.

It’s only one of the options being considered, but just the idea the Big Ten is now considering a November start date indicates Warren is open to political pressure.

When the postponement was announced, Warren used a lot of strong language about player safety. They were all legitimate points. But they’re just as salient today as they were the day he made them.

So, what’s changed? Many players’ parents have said they disagree with the decision. Ohio State and Nebraska flirted with the idea of playing this season even though the Big Ten is not. And, most importantly, it looks like somebody other than Warren and the Big Ten is now controlling the decision of how college football is played during a pandemic.

Maybe Warren realized what an awkward decision he’s going to face in three weeks when his own son suits up for Mississippi State.

As a parent, does he forbid his son from playing since he has so strongly announced it isn’t safe? Does he sit in the stands in Starkville, ringing a cowboy as he supports his son? What a photo op that would make.

Does he sit home while his son plays (you know, it’s safe enough for him to play but not safe enough for me to attend)?

Nobody has all the right answers. Five years or maybe five weeks from now we may all realize the Big Ten made the right call by postponing the season.

But this much we know: After just one game the season is off to a rousing start. And Mobile’s own CJ Evans made sure Mobile was a major part of that.

Randy Kennedy, who has been a leading voice on the Gulf Coast sports scene for 18 years, writes a weekly column for Lagniappe. His sports talk show airs weekdays on the new Sports Talk 99.5 from 7-10 a.m.