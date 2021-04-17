It wasn’t the preview new South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack wanted to present to the Jaguar fans who attended Saturday’s annual spring game at Hancock Whitney Stadium, but Wommack came away from the outing with a positive attitude about his team’s 15 days of work this spring.

Mother Nature came away with the victory Saturday. After the first session of plays, featuring the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense, the No. 2 offense against the No. 2 defense, and so forth, players and coaches were escorted from the field because lightning was detected in the area.

Rain returned to the area about 20 minutes into the lightning delay and the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the game.

“I’m really, really pleased with all the things we’ve accomplished over the spring,” Wommack said. “We would’ve loved to have gotten more reps but we wanted to make sure we had a good, clean scrimmage. We wanted our players to be able to show out in front of our fans and have a great time and enjoy themselves, but I feel great about where we are at this point.”

Wommack claimed victory for the spring in general and said he looks forward to what the Jags will be able to accomplish during the summer months leading into the start of fall practice.

“Watching the things that we have done from practice one to practice 15, we’re better on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We’re doing some great things schematically, our special teams are getting better and better, we’re tackling on defense and communicating well on the back end — which is so critical to what we are doing defensively — and there is an urgency among our offense starting with the quarterback position.

“We’re creating explosive plays offensively, which is great to see, and we’re doing a great job straining up front with our line in protection and in the run game. I feel like we’ve created a lot of momentum for our team heading into the summertime. Those workouts in the offseason that they get with [assistant head coach] Matt Shadeed and his staff are critical to our future. I’m very excited about our team. I love the energy and the culture that they have created. I feel like we’ve put ourselves in a great position to go accomplish some great things and build something special here.”

With the shortened session, there wasn’t a lot that took place on the field Saturday, but there were a couple of moments. Reserve quarterback Tylan Morton connected on a 50-yard pass to Christian Wortham to the 4 yard line, where Kaeton Halfacre scored on the next play.

Quarterback Jake Bentley, who worked with the No. 1 offense, was 5 of 11 passing for 27 yards and had one pass intercepted by Quentin Wilfawn. Quarterback Desmond Trotter was 2 of 5 for 7 yards, with quarterback Eli Gainey connecting on 2 of 4 attempts for 23 yards and quarterback Tanner McGee connecting on 2 of 4 passes for 22 yards.

On defense, Nick Mobley had four total tackles and a sack, with Zivailshe Smith making four stops, including a sack. Wilfawn also had four tackles and the interception, while Jaden Voisin had four tackles. Yam Banks had a sack, one tackle for a loss and three total stops and Wy’Kevious Thomas had three tackles.

South Alabama will open the 2021 season at home against Southern Miss, Wommack’s alma mater, on Sept. 4.