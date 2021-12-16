As he walked into the press conference in the team room of the football facility Wednesday afternoon, South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack wore a big smile … and had his cell phone in his hand, ready to take another recruiting call if necessary.

The smile was produced by the program’s solid opening day of the early signing period in which the Jags signed 15 players and received a late commitment from another Division 1 transfer before the day ended.

In all, the Jaguars signed 15 players on Wednesday, including four Division 1 transfers, the late addition upping that number to five and 16 overall.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction with certainly some great pieces to the puzzle,” Wommack said. “The early signing period now with the transfer portal and all the things that are going on with that, recruiting is not going to stop today. And I think that’s what’s exciting. We’ve got some really good pieces to the puzzle and some guys we’re still recruiting as we speak, both for now and for the next upcoming signing period, and with guys coming in in January.”

Perhaps the headliner of Wednesday’s signees is La’Damian Webb, the 2016 Mr. Football in the state. The talented running back is coming off a season in which he led all junior college running backs with 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 games at Jones, Miss., Community College this past season. He spent a year at Florida State and enjoyed a fairly successful year with the Seminoles. He even at one time committed to Troy, but his stay there was brief, leading him back to Jones.

His signing — along with the addition of McGill-Toolen signee Braylon McReynolds, one of the state’s top running backs this past season — addressed an immediate need for the Jags’ offense.

“When you sign someone like La’Damian Webb, that was a huge piece to the puzzle,” Wommack said. “You look at our offensive production this past season and we did some tremendous things in the passing game, but we’re not nearly effective enough in the running game. There’s a lot of pieces to that and we can get better in a lot of ways, but a complete running back like La’Damian Webb certainly moves the dial in the right direction for our program.”

Wommack described McReynolds, who rushed for almost 2,000 yards this season as “probably the most electric player in the city of Mobile.”

The five Division 1 transfers include quarterback Carter Bradley of Toledo, LB D.K. Bonhomme and DL C.J. Person of Indiana, TE D.J. Thomas of Ole Miss and CB Cam Lockridge of Hawai’I, the late addition on Wednesday. Bradley has two years of eligibility remaining and picked South Alabama over Ole Miss, which made a late push for him. The Indiana transdfers played for Wommack when he was defensive coordinator at the school and Thomas, a former Saraland standout, joins a strong tight end group for the Jags.

Aside from Webb, South also signed JUCO transfer marquise Robinson, a defensive back from Southwest Mississippi Community College. The high school signees for the Jags include McReynolds, OL Malachi Carney of Pleasant Grove, LB Khalil Jacobs of Niceville, Fla., LB Chrystyile Caldwell of Elba, WR C.J. Davis of Watson, La., CB Ricky Fletcher of Durant, Miss., CB Trenel States-Jones and WR-TE Caeleb Schlachter of Clearwater, Fla., International, and OL Kenton Jerido of Northride-Tuscaloosa.

“We’re very excited about Carter Bradley and the experience that he brings,” Wommack said of the quarterback, who is the son of Gus Bradley, currently the defensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL.

Overall, Wommack said he is pleased with the start of the signing process and believes the team got better on Wednesday with these additions. He said therew will likely be at least 15 more players added to the roster in the Class of 2022.

“We did a great job of evaluating these guys,” he said. “… We know exactly what we’re getting in these guys. The old line from ‘The Patriot’ — aim small, miss small — that’s what you want to do, particularly with high school recruiting.”

The signings of Thomas and McReynolds also work toward a pledge Wommack made when he accepted the South Alabama head coaching position.

“We will take five players out of this area every single year and we’re committed to that,” he said. “This will be a process and I want people to be excited about what we are doing and the young men that we have brought into this program. … This is an ongoing process and there will be pieces to the puzzle we add in January and there will be pieces that we add in May. So the product will show itself once the season starts, but certainly a great start today.”

Interestingly, three of the signees on Wednesday are from Canada — States-Jones and Schlachter of Clearwater International via Ontario and Indiana transfer Bonhomme.