Here are the scores from the Week 1 prep football games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area including Mobile County and Baldwin County schools:
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Spanish Fort 21, Fairhope 10
Williamson 53, LeFlore 0
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Pike Road 76, McGill-Toolen 51
Andalusia 21, Faith Acad. 20
Baker 13, UMS-Wright 0
Gulf Shores 17, Elberta 7
James Clemens 32, Murphy 0
Alma Bryant 22, B.C. Rain 0
Baldwin Co. 34, Mary G. Montgomery 0
Cottage Hill 24, Fruitdale 0
Foley 28, Robertsdale 19
McAdory 21, St. Paul’s 7
Orange Beach 50, J.F. Shields 0
Theodore 28, Saraland 14
Escambia Co. at Bayside Acad. (postponed, weather)
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Vigor vs. Blount (Ladd), 5 p.m.
Escambia Co. at Bayside Acad. (11 a.m.)
This page is available to our local subscribers. Click here to join us today and get the latest local news from local reporters written for local readers. The best deal is found by clicking here. Check it out now.