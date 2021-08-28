Spanish Fort, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A this week, protected its ranking with a big win over St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright bounced back from a loss last week to blank Mobile Christian, Theodore won a close game against Baker and a late touchdown by Faith Academy lifted it over Williamson. Those are just three of the 17 games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area played Thursday and Friday nights.

St. Michael and Foley picked up wins on Thursday and Foley and Daphne had wins as well.

Here is a look at all the scores from Thursday and Friday nights:

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

St. Michael 49, McIntosh 0

Foley 20, Murphy 0

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Alma Bryant 28, MGM 12

UMS-Wright 31, Mobile Christian 0

Chickasaw 24, St. Luke’s 7

Fairhope 28, Andalusia 0

Theodore 36, Baker 31

Faith Academy 13, Williamson 7

Hewitt-Trussville 41, Saraland 0

Orange Beach 26, Fruitdale 0

Spanish Fort 42, St. Paul’s 7

Bayside Academy 28, Houston Academy 6

Daphne 54, Davidson 14

Citronelle 34, Satsuma 16

Robertsdale 31, Elberta 7

Greenville 14, Blount 12

Vigor 25, Hillcrest-Evergreen 14

Gulf Shores 31, Brookwood 0