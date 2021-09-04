Here’s a look at the scores from this week’s prep football games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
St. Michael 24, Jackson 21
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Baker 29, Foley 28
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21
Theodore 71, Alma Bryant 0
Mobile Christian 34, Escambia Co. 21
Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6
Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen 25
Davidson 30, Murphy 7
Fait Academy 49, Elberta 13
T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill 6
Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29
Bayside Academy 31, Excel 8
Baldwin Co. 2, Blount 0
UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0
Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6
Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8
St. Luke’s 54, Washington Co. 0
St. Paul’s 16, Williamson 12
B.C. Rain 35, Satsuma 7
Fairhope 38, Daphne 31 (OT)
