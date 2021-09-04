Here’s a look at the scores from this week’s prep football games involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

St. Michael 24, Jackson 21

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Baker 29, Foley 28

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 21

Theodore 71, Alma Bryant 0

Mobile Christian 34, Escambia Co. 21

Vigor 41, W.S. Neal 6

Saraland 32, McGill-Toolen 25

Davidson 30, Murphy 7

Fait Academy 49, Elberta 13

T.R. Miller 36, Cottage Hill 6

Leroy 49, Orange Beach 29

Bayside Academy 31, Excel 8

Baldwin Co. 2, Blount 0

UMS-Wright 52, LeFlore 0

Robertsdale 21, Citronelle 6

Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Chickasaw 8

St. Luke’s 54, Washington Co. 0

St. Paul’s 16, Williamson 12

B.C. Rain 35, Satsuma 7

Fairhope 38, Daphne 31 (OT)