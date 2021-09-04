It’s never too soon to start planning next week’s prep football watching options. So here is next week’s prep football schedule involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
St. Michael vs. Williamson (Ladd)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Alma Bryant at Baker
Baldwin Co. at Saraland
Bayside Acad. at Hillcrest-Evergreen
Blount at Citronelle
Clarke Co. at Orange Beach
Davidson at Enterprise
Elberta at Satsuma
Flomaton at Cottage Hill
Foley at Fairhope
Gulf Shores at McGill-Toolen
LeFlore at Faith Acad.
MGM vs. Murphy (Ladd)
Mobile Chr. at W.S. Neal
Robertsdale at Spanish Fort
St. Luke’s at J.U. Blacksher
St. Paul’s at UMS-Wright
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Jackson vs. Vigor (Ladd, noon)
