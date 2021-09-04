It’s never too soon to start planning next week’s prep football watching options. So here is next week’s prep football schedule involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area. All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

St. Michael vs. Williamson (Ladd)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

Alma Bryant at Baker

Baldwin Co. at Saraland

Bayside Acad. at Hillcrest-Evergreen

Blount at Citronelle

Clarke Co. at Orange Beach

Davidson at Enterprise

Elberta at Satsuma

Flomaton at Cottage Hill

Foley at Fairhope

Gulf Shores at McGill-Toolen

LeFlore at Faith Acad.

MGM vs. Murphy (Ladd)

Mobile Chr. at W.S. Neal

Robertsdale at Spanish Fort

St. Luke’s at J.U. Blacksher

St. Paul’s at UMS-Wright

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Jackson vs. Vigor (Ladd, noon)