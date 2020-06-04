Initial unemployment claims fell 23 percent statewide for the week ending May 30, the first significant decrease since 61 percent fewer people filed unemployment claims between the last week of April and the first week of May.

Still, 21,335 people filed claims last week, according to the most recent data from the Alabama Department of Labor, bringing the total number to 550,885 since the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect the economy in mid-March.

In Baldwin County, a total of 26,343 people have filed for unemployment since the week ending March 14, representing 27.53 percent of its civilian labor force. In Mobile County, 54,447 people have filed for unemployment over the same period, or 29.23 percent of its civilian labor force.

The official statewide unemployment rate remains 12.7 percent for the month of April, however, updated statistics for the month of May are expected to be released June 19. The U.S. Bureau of Unemployment Statistics, whose data is also a month old, indicates Mobile’s official unemployment rate is currently 15.1 percent while the Daphne-Fairhope-Foley metropolitan area is at 15.7 percent.

While some jobs have returned after business restrictions were lifted this month and many people who previously filed for unemployment may have returned to work since, Lagniappe’s analysis of the data indicates 23.7 percent of the civilian workforce statewide has filed unemployment claims since mid-March.

Of the state’s four Combined Statistical Areas (CSAs), the Mobile-Daphne-Fairhope CSA has been most affected by unemployment, with 28.65 percent of the workforce filing since mid-March, followed by the Birmingham-Hoover-Talladega CSA (22.82 percent), the Huntsville-Decatur-Albertville CSA (20.84 percent) and the Dothan-Enterprise-Ozark CSA (18.95 percent).

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson made note of unemployment claims in his nightly email to citizens Wednesday.

“These are not the sort of numbers that anyone would like to see, and they demonstrate the devastating effect that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our business community,” he wrote. “This downturn has impacted every aspect of our economy, but working families have been hardest hit. Simply put, a decade of positive growth in Alabama has been erased in the past two months. Now we are focused on a plan to safely return our working citizens to meaningful employment.”

TOP 20 FILINGS, BY COUNTY

Weekly unemployment claims, March 14-May 30