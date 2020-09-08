The Weeks Bay Foundation has changed its name to South Alabama Land Trust (SALT) to reflect a broader mission. According to Board Chairman Ellis Allen, the rebranding is “one piece of the pie,” but it will not affect the foundation’s previous work or existing relationships.

“When I first joined the foundation in its inception, it was strictly a friends’ group of the [Weeks Bay Reserve],” Allen said. “We now have an easement east of Elberta, fee simple properties and conservation easements in Gulf Shores, on Dauphin Island and Fowl River, plus we’re working on a piece on Dog River. We have tendrils 30 miles outside the watershed of Weeks Bay.”

Allen said a particularly memorable acquisition in 2012 transferred nearly 700 acres near the mouth of Weeks Bay to the state’s Forever Wild Land Trust.

“It was a huge project that changed the map of the area,” he said. “We had the foundation, the Weeks Bay Reserve, the county and the state all working collaboratively to put together something really meaningful. That area is a watershed for a lot of the wetlands feeding into the west side of Weeks Bay, where there are a lot of undisturbed grass beds.”

Development and Communications Coordinator Diana Brewer said on the Dog River project, SALT and the city of Mobile are working together on a conservation easement agreement to protect 102 acres of green space within the city limits along Perch Creek, the last tributary of Dog River that has not been developed. Earlier this year, SALT partnered with the city of Gulf Shores to protect 836 acres on and around Oyster Bay.

Since its founding in 1990, the South Alabama Land Trust has protected more than 9,500 acres of environmentally sensitive land and habitat in Baldwin and Mobile counties and its central focus will remain conserving land and promoting environmental education.

“Changing the name will help give people outside the organization more of an indication of what we do, will help with fundraising and reach more people in terms of the work we do and how they can be involved,” Brewer said.

In a statement, SALT Executive Director Connie Whitaker said, “the name ‘South Alabama Land Trust’ better represents the work we are doing today and our plans for the future. Our hearts will continue to be with our partners at the Weeks Bay Reserve, and we will continue to support their research, education and stewardship programs.”

Whitaker added besides protecting more land outside the Weeks Bay Watershed, SALT is also broadening its stewardship and outreach programs. Through activities such as habitat restoration, tree plantings, kayak tours and nature walks, community members of all ages will learn about the coastal environment and get excited about taking care of it, she said.

“We will continually look for ways to give our community opportunities to play a role and have a positive impact on the environment,” Whitaker said. “By becoming South Alabama Land Trust, we are confident more people will get involved and will grow their love and care for the natural resources throughout South Alabama.”

For more information, visit southalabamalandtrust.org.