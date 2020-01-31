SUBMITTED – The 11th annual Bald Eagle Bash, set for Saturday, April 25, at the Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center, will be a celebration of milestones, as well as a look to the Weeks Bay Foundation’s future.

Bald Eagle Bash, Weeks Bay Foundation’s largest event, will feature 16 of the area’s best restaurants serving fresh Gulf shrimp and delectable desserts. And for the first time, The Underhill Family Orchestra will provide their arm-swinging, foot-stomping, Appalachia-inspired sound, with their soulful four-part vocal arrangements and their unique take on the southern sound for which Alabama is known.

Proceeds from the Bald Eagle Bash support the Foundation’s mission to protect land and promote environmental education in south Alabama. Since 1990, the Foundation has protected more than 7,000 acres of vulnerable habitat and is slated to add another 1,000 acres this year. The protected areas reach from Elberta to Dauphin Island, and include new public-access nature preserves in Baldwin County and in Mobile County.

The highlights of this “Party for Preservation” are the area restaurants that serve up dishes based on delicious Gulf shrimp. The chefs prepare everything from fried shrimp, to stuffed shrimp, shrimp and grits, shrimp ceviche, and their own unique creations. In addition to the seafood, several restaurants serve delectable desserts, while Fairhope Brewing Company serves a signature beer —Bald Eagle Blue—created especially for “the Bash.” And there’s always a great selection of wines from local wine distributors.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 18 at baldeaglebash.com and at to be announced local retail outlets in Baldwin and Mobile counties. Tickets are $50 in advance and $55 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free. Free parking is available at the Weeks Bay Foundation site, with shuttles providing transportation to the event.

For more information, call 251-990-5004, visit baldeaglebash.com, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.