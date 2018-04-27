FAIRHOPE, AL — The Weeks Bay Foundation is currently accepting applications for two summer interns. The internships are being funded through the ExxonMobil Community Summer Jobs Program and the Mapp Family Foundation.

“Interns will gain first-hand experience working at a small nonprofit where every staff member is critical to accomplishing our mission,” Yael Girard, executive director said. “We all work hard and take a great sense of pride in what we accomplish.”

The majority of this internship will be outdoor work, Girard said. This can be hot, buggy, and dirty work, and it’s often on or around water. It is common to see snakes, alligators, and other wildlife during the activities, so applicants should be comfortable working in these conditions, she added.

Job duties include, but are not limited to:

– Learning about the land conservation process

– Assisting with community outreach for large-scale habitat restoration projects

– Assisting with environmental stewardship activities

– Learning to identify the native plants and animals of the region

– Planning and conducting a large canoe, kayak and paddle board race

– Assisting office staff with office duties, such as filing historic reports and preparing membership letters.

To see the complete the job description, visit https://weeksbay.org/about/employment/

The preferred start date for the internship program is June 1-15, and it will run for eight weeks. Hours are Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., with occasional weekend work. Pay is $2,500 (before taxes), and applicants must provide their own transportation and housing.

Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]

All applications must be received by May 7 at 5 p.m.