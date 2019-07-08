SUBMITTED — Get your paddling arms ready to work! The Weeks Bay Foundation will host the 7th annual Pelican Paddle, a canoe, kayak, and paddle board race, on Saturday, August 3, on beautiful Weeks Bay.

Pelican Paddle is a fun, family-oriented, 3.5-mile race that’s open to all ages and skill levels. Plus, there’s a seven-mile pro option for the serious paddlers, and a non-competitive Eco-tour of Weeks Bay that includes a guided paddle to a Bald Eagle nest. New this year are Master Class divisions (ages 60 and above) for both Men’s and Women’s Solo Kayak.

Race divisions are: Men’s Kayak, Men’s Kayak Master Class, Women’s Kayak, Women’s Kayak Master Class, Junior Kayak, Pro Kayak, Men’s Stand Up Paddle Board, Women’s Stand Up Paddle Board, Tandem Craft, and Non-Traditional (single canoes, pedal kayaks, etc.). The race begins at 9 a.m., and the Eco-tour begins shortly after the racers take off.

Advance registration is $30 per paddler or $70 per family. Day-of-race registration is $35 per paddler and $85 per family. A family can include up to two adults and up to four minors under age 18. All registrants (21 and over) will receive drink tickets for two complimentary Serda Brewing beers.

Loaner gear will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but must be reserved in advance. Fairhope Boat Company is donating canoes and kayaks for the race and Eco-tour, free of charge. Participants interested in borrowing gear must call the Foundation at 251-990-5004 BEFORE registering for the race to ensure boats are available.

For more information and to register for race or Eco-tour, call 251-990-5004, or register online at www.weeksbay.org/events. Advance registration will close Aug. 2, at 4 p.m. Race-day registration and event check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., Aug. 3.