Photo | jimmylumpkin.com | Jimmy Lumpkin

Band: Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival

Date: Saturday, April 28, 9 p.m.

Venue: The Brickyard, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488

Tickets: Call for more info.

Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival is one of many Mobile Bay area bands that have spent the past year breaking out of the regional scene. Frontman Jimmy Lumpkin spent years performing as a solo artist and as founding member of Trigger Root. Lumpkin’s musical presence and ideologies caught the ears of Scott and Kate Lumpkin (no relation) of Skate Mountain Records, and from there, Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival began to form both physically and musically.

The Revival’s current lineup features John Cochran (lead guitar), Travis Patch (drums) and Garret Hall (bass). Lumpkin and his crew will fill The Brickyard with their unique mix of folk rock and soul accented with intermissions of spontaneous jams.

Jimmy Lumpkin & the Revival’s set will be dominated by cuts from the band’s debut full-length, “Home.” Lumpkin could not have picked a more perfect title for this release. The entire collection cannot deny its strong Southern roots. Throughout each track, Lumpkin conjures Joe Cocker as a soulful wave of horns and backing vocals take the listener on an emotional journey through triumph and pain.