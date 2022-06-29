Just in time to help complete the unhappiest, most stressed out week in U.S. history, the good folks at Gallup have released their latest “Global Update,” and guess what? It’s not just us! The whole freakin’ world is worried and stressed out!

That’s actually good news, because I was beginning to worry (there’s that word again) that we in this country have become a bunch of whining snowflakes who can’t handle anything not going our way. But Gallup’s “Negative Experience Index” reached a new high of 33! And the survey of people in 121 different countries took place last year BEFORE Russia invaded Ukraine and the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial. I can hardly wait to see the index for this year. We’re going to blow that 33 right out of the water.

With roughly 330 million people out of just about 8 billion on the planet, citizens of the United States make up just about 4 percent of the world’s population, but definitely generate at least 20 percent of the global complaining.

Over all of our own rancor it’s been difficult to hear the rest of the world complaining. Who knew everyone else was so unhappy too? Somehow, realizing the rest of the globe is stressed out makes me feel better. You know what they say, misery loves company. It’s good to know we’re not the only ones who are feeling generally homicidal these days.

That’s good to keep in perspective, because in many ways, it does feel like we’re falling apart here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. How many Fourth of July gatherings are going to turn into something off an episode of “Jerry Springer” because of the Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion this week?

Try getting things revved up at the neighborhood fireworks display by saying, “You know, these January 6 hearings really make Trump look like a power-mad maniac” and see how long it is before someone shoots you in the head with a Roman candle.

The only thing we can probably all agree on anymore is that it is truly disgusting to watch Joey Chestnut eat 75 wet hot dogs in 10 minutes, but the Fourth wouldn’t be the same without it.

Sometimes we put a little too much emphasis on our personal differences in this country, blowing up issues that might seem somewhat trivial elsewhere. For instance, a Subway sandwiches employee in Atlanta was killed the other night for putting too much mayonnaise on someone’s sandwich. It’s too tragic to joke about. Why would anyone do something like that?

You would think a country where people are unhappy enough to kill one another over condiments must be the world’s most miserable, but you’d be wrong. According to Gallup, that distinction belongs to Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan has ranked as the least-positive country in the world every year since 2017, apart from 2020, when Gallup could not survey the country because of the pandemic. However, the country’s score of 32 in 2021 on the Positive Experience Index represents not only a new low for Afghanistan, but also a new low for any country that Gallup has surveyed over the past 16 years,” Gallup wrote.

Again, I have to point out that ranking was achieved last year. What has Afghanistan done this year to maintain its lock on misery? Experienced a massive earthquake that killed thousands, that’s all. Getting too much mayo on your turkey sub may not feel like a life-changing event by comparison.

Gallup says this worldwide downward trend isn’t new. Global happiness has been trending down over the past decade, they said.

When you start thinking about what people in many other countries are dealing with, it’s hard to feel good about the U.S. feeling so bad. Are we victims of our own high expectations not being met, or are we just trapped in a bubble of our own creation?

Social media is the epicenter of unhappiness in the U.S., and probably the world as well. Twitter in particular is a pit of bitterness served up one snarky hot take at a time. I truly wonder about people who tweet all day. How do they find the energy and level of disdain necessary to comment endlessly on someone else’s tweet, or the patience to tolerate the abuse they’ll receive?

It’s probably not coincidental that worldwide happiness has fallen as worldwide social media usage has increased.

More and more lately I see serious discussions about another Civil War coming to the United States. Some think we’ll take up arms against one another over abortion, or Trump, or arms themselves. It’s truly ridiculous that we can’t stand one another so much as to tolerate differences of opinion on these matters.

Would we be happier if people with similar opinions on abortion all moved to the same states? Even if that happened there are bound to be other points of disagreement. Perhaps even regarding mayonnaise.

It’s a hot summer for sure — I’m not trying to start a global warming discussion! — and the rising temperature of our politics isn’t making things any easier. But maybe this Fourth of July is a good time to remember part of being American is expressing different ideas and also tolerating differences of opinion. It could be so much worse, even if your beliefs regarding abortion, Trump and guns feel like they’re under attack.

You could be sitting in a pile of rubble in Afghanistan and not even have the ability to get on Twitter to complain about it. Enjoy the Fourth of July and our great country, even if you don’t think it’s so great right now.