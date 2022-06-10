Wes Allen says he wants to bring experience to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.

Allen, who is a freshman state representative for Pike and Dale counties, is currently in a runoff with State Auditor Jim Zeigler for the Republican nomination as the state’s chief election official. Current Secretary of State John Merrill is unable to seek reelection due to state law barring candidates from serving more than two terms in the office.

During the May 24 primary election, Zeigler finished ahead with 43 percent of the vote. Allen was a close second with roughly 40 percent. The two frontrunners leave behind two other candidates as they head to a June 21 runoff, long-time Secretary of State employee Ed Packard and Huntsville businessman Christian Horn. The winner of this month’s runoff will face Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte in the November general election.

Allen was campaigning in Mobile and Baldwin counties on Thursday, June 10, where he attended and spoke at meetings of the Fairhope Republican Women and the Azalea City Republican Women.

Allen told Lagniappe he was pleased to see his campaign perform as well as it did on May 24 and he has been traveling the state since trying to stir up additional support.

“We ran hard and we’re not stopping,” Allen said.

Prior to being elected to House District 89, Allen served as Pike County Probate Judge for 10 years.

“I’ve run elections, multiple elections, and I’m the only one in this race who can say that,” Allen said. “I think that experience will translate well to the Secretary of State’s office.”

Allen said should he be elected, his priority will be to shore up Alabama’s election security, integrity and transparency measures.

“People are concerned about what they saw in 2020 where states were not abiding by their own election laws. We saw a lot of stuff happen outside the state that we don’t want here,” he said. “We want to protect our elections here in Alabama. We have a good system. We want people to have confidence in their election systems.”

As a state legislator, Allen said he introduced two critical pieces of election security legislation, including the law in 2021 that banned curbside voting in Alabama, and the “Zuckerbucks” bill signed into law this past session, which prohibits state and local election officials from accepting private donations to fund election-related expenses. The law was named for Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who reportedly directed some $350 million in donations to election offices during the 2020 election.

Asked about the election lawsuit filed by failed gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard over the use of electronic voting machines during the May 24 primary, Allen said he has seen nothing to suggest voting machines were not functioning as designed.

Allen said maintaining open lines of communication and listening to the needs of local-level election officials is one of the Secretary of State’s most important responsibilities.

“I’ve run elections from the ground up and have done it from start to finish. Should I be fortunate enough to be elected, there won’t’ be any on-the-job training required for me,” Allen said. “I developed a relationship with a network of probate judges during my time in the courthouse in Pike County.”

Allen is a University of Alabama graduate, where he was a member of the Crimson Tide Football team. He and his wife, Cae, live in Troy where they attend First Baptist Church. They have two children, Davis and DeAnna.