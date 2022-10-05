More than 240 days ago, the Alabama State Port Authority ended 60 days of public comment for its Upper Mobile Bay Wetland Creation Project, a plan to repurpose millions of yards of sediment dredged from the Mobile Harbor into 1,200 acres of restorative coastal habitat for Mobile Bay over the next two decades.

According to the “virtual meetings” page on the project’s website (uppermobaywetlands.com), members of the public can attend two virtual meetings to learn more and ask questions. The last one took place Sept. 4, 2021, and the next one is “coming soon.”

Maggie Oliver, a spokesperson for the Port, told Lagniappe in an emailed statement the organization has been answering “routine, technical questions” about the project from state and federal agencies since the comment window closed.

“Once this process is complete, the [U.S. Army Corps of Engineers] will advise on the need for a second public meeting,” she wrote.

Dustin Gautney, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Mobile District, said Tuesday the permit process was delayed because the Corps needed more information after evaluating the public comments submitted. That additional information came in on Sept. 16, and the process is continuing from there.

Lagniappe reported in March many comments submitted to the Port expressed total opposition or requested more information. One of those comments came from Mobile Baykeeper, an environmental nonprofit group working to protect the Bay for the past 25 years, which called on the Corps to deny the project’s permit until its managers completed an environmental impact statement.

“While the project seeks to benefit the environment and save money for the Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) and the USACE, it is possible that such a large project in the middle of the dynamic environment of Mobile Bay could have unintended consequences that could cause long-term negative impacts,” the letter read, warning of possible pollutants from years of industrial development in the dredged soil, what the group perceived as unclear standards for monitoring ecological success and an “ambitious” 20-years-long completion timeline that could do more harm than good.

Though he said he would love to see the proposed wetlands succeed, Baykeeper Cade Kistler said Monday the group’s concerns have not changed these past eight months. An environmental impact statement should still be completed to make sure no chemicals or metals would be released into the Bay, and permitting should be done in phases in case the project needs to change course, according to Kistler.

The project proposes the 6 million-plus cubic yards of material dredged from the harbor and nearby public berths every year could be better used as artificial wetlands that could improve water quality and add more plant and animal life to the ecosystem.

“Much like Gaillard Island started as a beneficial-use disposal site for dredged materials and became a safe haven for pelican nesting,” Oliver wrote, “our expectation is that this project will also be an environmental asset to Mobile Bay.”