One of the things that has really struck me over the past nine months of reporting on and researching the University of Alabama in particular and higher education in general is there are absolutely stupefying amounts of money to be made in that line of work.

That probably shouldn’t come as such a surprise to me, considering I worked for 11 years at the University of South Alabama. I had some general idea that the vice presidents made a whole bunch more than the bread crumbs I was getting for advising the student newspaper. But it still seemed like the fat money went mostly to just a few red-faced White guys who played a lot of golf.

In 2014, it was reported that former President Gordon Moulton was making more than $1 million a year, with most of it coming from severance and retirement pay because the RSA rules were different at the time. Moulton was one of just nine university presidents nationwide to make that much in 2012-13, according to a study in the Chronicle of Higher Education, and the number was totally jaw-dropping. The fact that Moulton did it through a combination of retirement and salary made it only slightly easier to swallow.

University presidents first broke the $1 million mark in the 2006-07 year, according to the Chronicle study. That there were only nine making that much six years later seems kind of cute when you look at the situation now. The Chronicle’s annual “Almanac” issue last August listed 50 private nonprofit university CEOs who made more than $1 million. They only listed the top 50, so there were likely more, and the salaries were from 2018. God only knows how many there are four years later.

On the public university side, from 2020 records, there were 17 university CEOs paid more than $1 million a year — including University of Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John and UAB President Ray Watts. Another 10 or so were within a cost of living adjustment of joining the Million Dollar Club. Again, those numbers are from two years ago, so I’m sure the ranks of the million-dollar presidents has only increased.

If you’re a parent scratching out a check for your kid to attend good ol’ State U or someone still paying off student loans, it’s probably a little obscene to think about any part of what you’re paying winding up in some president’s million-dollar salary. It’s hard not to wonder exactly what the university is getting for $1 million that it couldn’t get for half of that.

But universities have become the homes of ludicrous spending that does zero to tie pay to production. It’s called football.

I have no doubt the skyrocketing cost of university presidents’ salaries is a side effect of the completely blown-out-of-the-stratosphere level of coaches’ salaries. I know, the coaches are generally paid from some private foundation full of super-donor money so we can’t whine about it being a waste of taxpayer dollars, but it still has to be hard for university presidents not to notice how much more many coaches are being paid than the guy who supposedly runs the place.

On top of that, the universities now pay coaches millions to fail and go away. Watching a loser coach walk off with $10 million has to really chap that university president, with his Ph.D., Calabash pipe and published research papers. It just seems like there would be no way for the “you gotta pay to win” logic that dominates choosing football coaches not to eventually slide over to the administrative side of things.

That’s been one of the oft-repeated statements I’ve heard offered as an explanation for University of Alabama Chancellor Finis “Fess” St. John’s $1 million price tag. “You have to pay to get the best!” In Alabama’s case, there was no actual search for a new chancellor. St. John simply followed the path — or created it! — from 17 years on the UA Board of Trustees, to unpaid interim chancellor to full-time chancellor making more than $1 million a year. How lucky the very best person in the world was already right there!

But that’s been the pattern at Alabama anyway. The past three chancellors were “internal picks.” Bob Witt had been UA president and Ray Hayes was a CFO. Still, when trustees chose St. John, they gave him a huge pay increase over what Hayes was making, as if he was on some other university’s shortlist for president.

What Alabama has gotten out of its $1 million a year for St. John is a highly paranoid approach to leadership, plummeting morale, wasteful spending and dishonest dealing with the public and media. If he was a football coach, someone would be getting his buyout check ready.

As football coaches’ salaries have gone up and up, it hasn’t improved the accuracy with which schools are hiring the right man. The vast majority end up firing that “perfect” new coach just a few years after hiring him, and now they’re paying the losers coming and going.

So it’s easy to see why that same flawed logic has slipped across the quad to the hiring of new administrative leaders. But paying more doesn’t mean you’re automatically getting a better leader. The University of Michigan last week fired President Mark Schlissel for allegedly having an affair with a subordinate. He used university emails to send her messages. Schlissel was being paid almost $900,000 in 2020, according to the Chronicle.

Just two-and-a-half years ago, Auburn paid its president $4.5 million to go away. Steven Leath was treated much like a losing football coach and giving his walking papers — most of which were green.

At Alabama, less than three years after hiring St. John and making him one of the highest-paid administrators in the country, the guy is making a mess. They have a chancellor who tries to lead through intimidation and deception, who has spent millions frivolously and is so tone-deaf he actually forced the African American head of System security to wash his personal vehicle during work hours. And if you read this week’s cover story, you’ll see St. John also lavishes money upon his fellow administrators while the professors and staff who actually run the universities scrape by.

A million dollars ain’t what it used to be, I’m sure, but the people in charge of hiring the next generation of leaders at Alabama’s public universities need to realize trying to join the Million Dollar Club isn’t a guarantee of success.