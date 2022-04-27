It is less than 30 days until voters cast a ballot in what will likely be tallied as the most expensive statewide election in Alabama’s history — this year’s U.S. Senate Republican primary.

We know it is a three-way race. We think that U.S. Army veteran Mike Durant is the frontrunner, followed by former Business Council of Alabama President and CEO Katie Britt, with U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks running third.

But we cannot be sure.

In fact, we have never seen anything like this. Brooks started with a humongous lead and the vaunted endorsement of former President Donald Trump. We also know that Britt has some very wealthy backing, including the remainder of outgoing U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby’s war chest.

We do not know much about Durant. By the way, he is also wealthy and has largely self-funded his way to be poised to make Alabama history.

Just a few questions, however.

How many have met Mike Durant in person compared to Britt or Brooks? Would you know him if you saw him on the street?

I ask this question sincerely — has anyone ever met an actual Durant supporter? Ever seen a Durant yard sign? How about even a bumper sticker?

That is the big mystery headed to Primary Day.

So much of winning-election politics is based on a ground game. How does the Durant campaign handle getting out the vote? Is there a door-knocking campaign? Are there volunteers cold-calling 2020 GOP primary voters?

Does such infrastructure exist for the other two contenders?

Right now, we don’t know the answer to any of these questions. It costs a lot of money and blind faith from a group of supporters to have a good ground game headed to Primary Day. In addition, should this contest head into the 30-day hurry-up offense for a runoff, the ground game has to continue to operate until June 22.

One thing political watchers feel sure about is that the Republican base is revved up. If you combine the 2020 election outcome and all of the struggling economic metrics, foreign policy shortcomings and questions about security at the U.S.-Mexico border, you have a fired-up GOP voter.

And that gets to questions about turnout. Will voters show up on May 24 and June 22, or wait until Nov. 8, 2022? Might they wait until Nov. 5, 2024?

None of this is as simple as the polling may indicate, which as of press time has an average of Durant at 30 percent, Britt at 25 percent and Brooks at 20 percent, with a quarter of so-called likely Republican primary voters going with one of the other qualified candidates or are undecided.

The race for the Republican nod for the Nov. 8 election is still very much up for grabs.

One other variable that the U.S. Senate candidates will have to deal with is the noise from all of the other contests on the ballot. Campaign ad after campaign ad after campaign ad will inundate our radio and television airwaves.

Considering that thus far, much of Durant’s success has been due to a very well-run airwave advertising effort, will that approach be as effective in the waning days as those spots will have to compete with gubernatorial, secretary of state, auditor, legislative, judicial and other local candidates for viewer and listener attention?

The other component of any statewide contest in Alabama is geography. That has been true in most elections since the end of Reconstruction.

Candidates with solid support in their neck of the woods sometimes have an advantage. But if you’re from one of Alabama’s bookends, be it Mobile or Huntsville, you can struggle at the opposite end of the state.

Take Bradley Byrne’s 2020 U.S. Senate bid. From early 2019 until the primary election in 2020, Byrne spent most of his time campaigning north of Birmingham — Cullman, the Shoals, Gadsden, Huntsville.

Sure, there were Birmingham, Montgomery and Wiregrass events. But at the time, he felt he needed to work North Alabama to bolster his chances.

On Primary Day 2020, Byrne swept his congressional district and struggled everywhere else statewide.

The opposite has been true of Mo Brooks in the past. He has spent a lot of time in the southern part of the state. Still, on Primary Day, in 2006 for lieutenant governor and 2017 for U.S. Senate, his best counties are his home counties, North Alabama’s Limestone, Madison and Morgan Counties.

What is Durant’s geographic base? Huntsville? Does he split that with Mo Brooks?

Katie Britt is a native of Enterprise in the Wiregrass. Are there enough Republican primary voters in that part of the state to offer any tangible benefit?

We have not even gotten to the Donald Trump question yet.

Thus far, this is shaping up to be a primary unlike any other, with a lot that has not been tried yet in Alabama, making it still wide-open.