Now that South Alabama is in the market for a new head football coach, let’s take a look at the job itself and what the new coach might encounter when he arrives in Mobile. Here are some things the new head coach should probably know — some good, some not as good — as he takes the reins of the program:

Offensive line play must improve. This was a troublesome area this past season and has been for the past couple of seasons. Finding talent in the trenches, either through signing solid prospects, junior college transfers or the transfer portal — whatever it takes — is the area of greatest need, especially with some starters graduating. It all starts up front, and offensively that was where some of the trouble started in not creating room for backs to run or time for quarterbacks to get the ball downfield.

Opportunity to win is in place. The possibility of making something happen quickly exists. The Jags are located in the West Division, where No. 17-ranked Louisiana ruled this season and the Ragin’ Cajuns have tradition and talent. However, the rest of the five-team West lineup is Arkansas State, which has struggled of late; Louisiana-Monroe, which just fired its head coach; and Texas State, which had its troubles this season as well. The chance to win the West and thus earn a spot in the Sun Belt title game exists. Consider this: South Alabama had a 3-5 league record … and finished second in the West Division behind Louisiana. The league’s stronger teams — Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Troy — are all East Division teams, which also includes Georgia State.

Facilities are in place. With the opening of Hancock Whitney Stadium this season, the Jags finally have their on-campus home. That should play a big role in the next item listed here (OK, it’s recruiting), but it is also a key in producing a true home-field advantage. When the stadium is allowed to open to capacity, even though it is just 25,000 seats, it is going to be loud. Add to that the covered practice field, the two outdoor practice fields (one turf, one grass) and the fieldhouse, which includes the coaches’ offices, position meeting rooms, weight room and training facilities, and it may be the best overall football facilities in the Sun Belt Conference.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting. In the past three seasons, at least according to 247Sports, South Alabama has ranked No. 8 in the 10-team Sun Belt Conference in recruiting. That should not be the case. The school is located in one of the Southeast’s best and deepest spots for high school talent. On top of that, the coaching they receive as high school players is generally strong as well. Mobile sells itself, so like real estate agents are fond of saying: location, location, location. Add the aforementioned facilities and there’s no reason South Alabama should be sitting at No. 8 in the Sun Belt in recruiting rankings.

Keeping Jalen Tolbert should be a priority. The Biletnikoff watch list receiver was the Jaguars’ top player this past season and he has two more seasons of eligibility. The two-time Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week demonstrated his value and talent each game this season. There are some who believe other programs would like to have Tolbert on their roster as well, and there may be those who inquire as to that possibility. Letting Tolbert know he is wanted and needed and the offense will include plays designed to get him the ball might be a good plan when the new coach arrives. He’s currently ranked as the No. 4 receiver in the country with 1,085 yards, the first South Alabama player to collect more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. He had eight receiving TDs this year, tying him for 11th in the country (along with teammate Kawaan Baker and others).

Area is hungry for a winner. People want the Jags to succeed. Sure, most fans in the area are either Alabama or Auburn fans, but a large number of those fans have the Jags as their second team. They want their teams to succeed. This is the team from their town, so it’s important. The coach who embraces that he may have to share support with one of the other schools in the state will be taking a step forward. The coach needs to produce a winner — since the first two seasons when the Jags went a combined 17-0 playing prep schools and junior colleges and the following season (2011) as an FCS independent and going 6-4, South Alabama hasn’t had a winning season. A 6-6 mark in 2013 is the only non-losing season the Jags have produced since joining the Sun Belt and FBS play. Ad as for attendance, if you build a winner, they will come.

Stats don’t lie. The good news: This past season, South Alabama ranked No. 3 in the country among the 127 FBS teams in penalties, averaging only 3.82 penalties a game. The bad news: The Jags ranked No. 111 in kickoff returns, No. 112 in rushing offense, No. 116 in tackles for a loss, No. 118 in team sacks, No. 99 in passing yards allowed, No. 94 in total offense and No. 90 in total defense. There is work to be done, improvements that must be made and players who must be found. The good news is there are some pieces in place. The receiving corps has talent and there are some possibilities at running back. At quarterback, Desmond Trotter has been up and down — he played his best earlier in the season. In their short time on the field, which came in the final two games, backups Tanner McGee and Eli Gainey demonstrated they have the potential to be good players in the league. Defensively, there is talent along the line, at linebacker and in the secondary, but depth is needed. The defense played well at times, but needs to be more consistent.

2021 schedule not daunting. The schedule for next season, if all things are back to what we will refer to as “normal,” is one that could be favorable for the Jags’ new coaching staff. The non-conference games are against Southern Miss, Bowling Green, Alcorn State and Tennessee, the four teams boasting a combined 4-18 record heading into this week’s games. Alcorn is slated to play a spring schedule, so it has no won-lost record at the moment; Tennessee is struggling and could have a new head coach a year from now if some reports are accurate; Southern Miss has had three head coaches this year and has just hired Will Hall as its head coach going forward; and Bowling Green is 0-5. The Southern Miss and Alcorn State games are home games. The Sun Belt schedule, the dates and times to be determined in March, includes home games against Arkansas State, Louisiana, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern, with road games at Appalachian State, Troy, Monroe and Texas State. The Jags beat Arkansas State, Monroe and Texas State this season, and should they repeat that next year, as well as pick up wins against Alcorn State, Bowling Green and Southern Miss (another team the Jags beat this year), guess what? That’s six wins. Win just one of the other six and the new head coach starts with a winning record and possibly a bowl invitation.