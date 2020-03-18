Band: Boukou Groove

Date: Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m.

Venue: Big Beach Brewing Company, 300 E. 24th Ave. (Gulf Shores), bigbeachbrewing.com

Tickets: Free

Spring has arrived on the Gulf Coast. Even though coronavirus is in the area, the surf and sand of Gulf Shores might be hard for some brave souls to resist. Those heading down to the beach should get a taste of Big Easy funk from Boukou Groove. Ten years ago, Boukou Groove came into existence on Tipitina’s stage. Singer/producer Donnie Sundal (Sam Bush, Col. Bruce Hampton) and guitarist Derwin “Big D” Perkins (Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentleman) are the creative foundation of this project. Since combining talents, Sundal and Perkins have brought the masses a new take on the New Orleans funk sound.

“Never Steal Our Thunder” is the latest single from Boukou Groove. From the first note, the single throbs with an edge of tough funk and soul. This duo has mastered a cool, smooth style of music that is truly timeless.