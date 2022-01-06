Here are some quotes from Alabama coaches and players from Wednesday night’s press conference ahead of Monday’s College Football Playoff national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who had experience with rematches while coaching in the NFL, on how to approach the rematch with Georgia:

“Yeah, it’s tough. It’s tough. I think you have to do a little bit of both. You have to go back to the drawing board, so to speak. You’ve got to start from scratch. You have to look at the last game. You’ve got to go back and review the whole season, your season, their season. It’s a long week. They have a great defense, almost like a generational defense. They have amazing stats and they play hard. They play good, a lot of great players and coaches on that side of the ball. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding on reports head coach Nick Saban has dispensed less “butt-chewings” to assistant coaches this season:

“Absolutely not accurate. No. I think — obviously whatever you do here, coach is going to make sure you do it to the best of your ability. You do it the way he sees fit, which I enjoy. I think as a player, as a coach, you always want to know, what can I do better, how can I improve? I think a lot of times whoever you work for, whatever profession you’re in, sometimes you don’t get that, you don’t get the feedback and you don’t know. The good thing about him is it’s black and white and you’re going to know.”

Alabama DL Phidarian Mathis, who has played in multiple national championship games, on what he tells younger teammates to expect in the game:

“I just try to motivate them. I’ve been motivating everybody all week long, just telling them, I know how it feels to lose and I know how it feels to win. You don’t want to be on that down side. So you’ve got to go to work every day and put your best foot forward. And don’t think about winning or losing. Just practice and put the work in and God will lead the way.”

Alabama OL Evan Neal on having to block All-America DL Will Anderson every day in practice:

“It’s fun to block Will. He makes me get better. I believe he has that unique rare combo of speed, power, quickness and flexibility. He can beat you on the corner. He can bull rush you, run through you, (he’s) good working his real hands. (He’s a) sound, solid player all around. Those are the kind of guys you want to go up against. Just excited and blessed I get to go up against him every day and sharpen my iron.”

Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o on what he thinks Georgia’s approach to Monday’s national championship game will be as someone who was once on the outside of the rivalry as a Tennessee player:

“Looking from the outside in, it’s always been a hard-fought game. Georgia is going to come out and play the hardest game. They’re a great team. And I don’t think they have any mental or kind of something blocking them mentally from winning. I think Georgia is going to come out and play hard, fast and physical as they usually do. They’re going to play their game. Georgia is a tremendous team. And it’s up to us to answer the bell, how we respond, how we execute, how we do, how we play. And we’re excited for the challenge.”

Alabama WR Jameson Williams on which team faces more pressure in a rematch, especially in a national championship game:

“I wouldn’t say because I feel like it’s a lot of pressure on both teams. It’s a lot of pressure on those guys to get the W. It’s a lot of pressure on us to beat a team two times. So I feel like we both have real good mindsets coming into this game. I’m looking forward to a game on Monday building up with the intensity and everything that’s been said and going on.”