Here are some quotes from Wednesday’s College Football Playoff national championship game press conference featuring members of Georgia’s team and staff. The national title game is set at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Monday night.

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning on if those around the Georgia program feel pressure to end the losing skid to Alabama:

“None of that is hanging over our head. At the end of the day, we want to go perform to the best of our ability. We want to execute at a really high level. But ultimately, it’s not about (Alabama). It’s about us. We want to go play our best game. If we play our best game, we feel confident that we can win that game. That being said, they’re a really good team and they deserve all the credit in the world for everything they’ve done over time. But so are we. So we expect a good game. We expect a tough challenge, but there’s no more pressure outside the room than the pressure we put on ourselves to perform at a high level. I know that. I know how much our players care, how much our coaches care. We have a great plan, and we need to go out and execute, and I think we can do that.”

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the opportunity the game presents for the Bulldogs:

“I’m excited for the game. I’m excited for our players. This is about our players and the opportunity that they have in front of them that they’ve earned. And they’ve earned this by the hard work they’ve put in starting at the end of last year. This is a year-long process. And our guys have been through it to get to this point and to have this opportunity. And it’s everything that we do it for, everybody has this initial goal going into it. And our guys have worked incredibly hard to get to this point and have trusted in the message that we’ve sent and they’ve carried that out for the most part throughout the year. So I’m excited to see them play. This doesn’t come around very often, this opportunity to win a championship. So I think our guys are excited. We’ve started off the week the right way and we’ll see.”

RB James Cook on QB Stetson Bennett IV dealing with criticism and pressure all season:

“I mean, he just kind of ignored it and blocked it out. (He) did a ton of work every day to lead us to a national championship. That’s what he’s been doing all year and all season long.”

ILB Quay Walker on what the Georgia defense needs to do to avoid a repeat of the SEC Championship matchup with Alabama:

“That’s the only thing we have to do, is worry about us, tackle well, rally to the ball, communicate, what not, so we won’t have these type of busts that we had in our past game. Something we have to do is just play our game and everything else should take care of itself and play out fine.”

WR Kearis Jackson on how often the 1980 Georgia national championship team is mentioned and how that may inspired this year’s team:

“It gets brought up pretty often, just knowing that that was the last national championship that was won at Georgia, which meant, like, 41 years (ago). And just knowing that that’s the goal is just to win a championship here and just hearing those names and things like that going on just kind of motivates us that we have the team to do it. And it’s the year now with the opportunity right in front of us, January 10th. We have to go make a statement so we can be the next ones that people are going to be talking about, the 2021 team.”

LB Nolan Smith on what needs to happen Monday in order for the Georgia defense to live up to the billing it has received most of the season:

“Obviously one of a couple of things is getting pressure on the QB and just being that relentless front that we always are. Every year, inside the box, the front seven at Georgia has always been relentless, and we always do things right and we always play the run and it’s a privilege to rush the passer. That’s one of the things we say here. We’ve just got to go do it this game. There’s nothing else need to be said and nothing need to be done other than trust the plan and go do it.”